5 biggest LeBron James rivals Lakers could face in the playoffs feat. Dillon Brooks

For the 18th time in his career, LeBron James will be going on a trip to the playoffs. In nearly two decades of postseason action, James has gone up against many formidable opponents, some of whom have developed short-lived or long-lived rivalries with the King.

Given the bracket that the LA Lakers have found themselves in this year, James could be on a collision course with some or even all of these rivals.

Dillon Brooks

There is no love lost between James and Dillon Brooks, going back to the Canadian guard's days with the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks infamously engaged James in trash talk during the Grizzlies-Lakers Round 1 series in 2023, calling the Lakers star "old" and claiming to care little about "poking the bear." James and Brooks can reheat their beef as the Lakers and Houston Rockets are in the same semifinal bracket this year.

Nikola Jokic

NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

James has gone on record as saying that Nikola Jokic is "one of the best players to ever play this game." Though James obviously respects the Joker's caliber of play, he cannot be happy that the three-time MVP has orchestrated two consecutive eliminations of the King's Lakers in the postseason. If the Denver Nuggets make it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, he and James could meet once again.

Jimmy Butler

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty

A Golden State Warriors-LA Lakers semifinal matchup will pit LBJ against a number of fierce opponents from his illustrious playoff history. For one, there's Jimmy Butler, with whom James dueled in the 2020 NBA Finals. Under the unique circumstances of the Florida bubble, Butler and James traded one big basket after another. In the end, James defeated Butler's Miami Heat in six games to win his only title thus far with the Lakers.

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty

Then, there's Draymond Green, who has an interesting dichotomy with James. While the two are great friends off the court, Green has taken on the unenviable challenge of defending the King during the fierce mid-2010s rivalry between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. James infamously got under Green's skin during Game 4 of the 2016 Finals, resulting in a groin shot inflicted by Green who was subsequently suspended. LBJ would then have the last laugh as the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 Finals lead by the Warriors to win the NBA title.

Steph Curry

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Of course, the heart and soul of the four straight Cleveland-Golden State finals series was the battle between James and Steph Curry. If the Lakers and Warriors do set up a semifinal date this year, fans will once again be treated to the fierce exchange between the incredibly athletic James and the sweet-shooting Curry.

