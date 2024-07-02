5 biggest NBA free agency signings as of July 2, 2024

As one would expect, the NBA free agency window has already resulted in a range of big-money moves and signings for some of the biggest teams in the league. Ranging from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference continues to heat up with each passing season, even as multiple contenders from the West also look to strengthen for the upcoming campaign.

Here, we look at the 5 biggest free agency signings that have emerged from the first couple of days, as of July 2nd.

Biggest Free agency signings in the NBA thus far (July 2nd, 2024)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1) Paul George Signs with Philadelphia 76ers

Expand Tweet

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Arguably the biggest move that has resulted since the free agency, Paul George moves to the Philadelphia 76ers in a 4-year, $212 million deal. While PG13 was rumored to be nearing a renewal with the LA Clippers, his commitment toward a fourth year meant that a move was always on the cards.

Regardless, he forms a stellar duo with Joel Embiid, and the 76ers have also seen the rise of Tyrese Maxey in the last season. Hence, form a strong LA Clippers side, Paul George moves to another offensively stacked lineup, which can easily rank somewhere among the title contenders for next season.

2) Jayson Tatum Extends with Boston Celtics

NBA: Championship Parade (Credits: IMAGN)

While Paul Goerge’s move has headlined the free agency period thus far, the biggest contract has been allotted to the Boston Celtics’ superstar Jayson Tatum. Fresh off a starring role in the Celtics’ championship run, the 26-year-old has penned a new 5-year, $314 million deal with his team.

The 5-time All-Star is part of a stacked lineup that has found immense success in recent years. The Celtics were always rumored to be edging closer to re-signing their franchise star, who has been given a player option for his 5th year.

3) Tyrese Maxey Re-Signs with Philadelphia 76ers

Expand Tweet

While the Celtics have retained their young superstar, the 76ers have also made multiple big moves in free agency already. In addition to the arrival of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey has also been given a new deal.

Maxey has signed with the 76ers on a 5-year, $204 million contract extension, and is set to emerge as the third two-way superstar on the roster. Furthermore, the Philadelphia 76ers avoided a player option in the final year, which means they have full faith in the 2024 All-Star.

4) Donovan Mitchell Extends with Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers (Credits: IMAGN)

After a summer fraught with uncertainty about his future, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to keep hold of their biggest star, albeit on a 3-year deal. Donovan Mitchell has consistently proved himself as one of the brightest young offensive stars in the league.

Mitchell has been given a 3-year, $150.3 million contract which effectively quells the trade rumors for now. The player will be a mainstay of the Cavaliers for the time to come.

5) Klay Thompson Signs with Dallas Mavericks

Expand Tweet

Finally, the Mavericks add some much-needed depth to their roster after signing the four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson. Undoubtedly, he is no longer the player that he once was. However, he can still provide an offensive threat off the bench and will add some much-needed perimeter shooting to a side that has relied a bit too much on their star duo, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

Thompson signs with the Mavericks on a 3-year, $50 million deal, and moves from the Warriors after having established a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. Of course, these are some of the biggest moves seen in the free agency thus far, and a range of other players have also received new contracts.

Most notably, Chris Paul will be teaming up with Victor Wembanyama, while Pascal SIakam and James Harden have re-signed with their teams. Several other notable trades and moves can be expected in the coming time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback