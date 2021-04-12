5 biggest NBA MVP snubs of the 21st century

The 21st century has seen some terrific NBA MVP campaigns, with the likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo ruling the roost. However, there have been some players who were clearly snubbed for the NBA MVP award when they deserved to win.

Five biggest NBA MVP snubs of the 2000s:

There was a heated debate about last year's NBA MVP award, as many fans and analysts believed that LeBron James deserved the honor over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There have been other instances of a more deserving player missing out on the NBA MVP award. On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest NBA MVP snubs of the 21st century.

#5 Chris Paul (2007-08)

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns

Popularly known as the 'Point God', Chris Paul was the starting point guard for the then New Orleans Hornets, putting up a staggering 21 points, 11.6 assists (league-high), four rebounds and a league-high 2.7 steals per game.

Chris Paul played the role of a point guard to perfection, finding his teammates throughout the NBA campaign with his inch-perfect passes and showing active, hands-on defense.

However, the NBA MVP award that year went to LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who averaged 28 points, six rebounds and five assists per game that season.

Kobe Bryant led the LA Lakers to the top spot in the West, but Paul's Hornets were just one win away from having a similar record. Chris Paul also had a comparatively weaker team than the 'Black Mamba', which made his case for the NBA MVP award even stronger.

#4 LeBron James (2010-11)

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Lakers

In the 2010-11 season, LeBron James moved to the Miami Heat to join forces with fellow NBA superstars Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in a well-documented move. However, that decision made him a media villain, who later played a role in the NBA MVP voting.

Despite putting up 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and seven assists that season, James came second to the Chicago Bulls' young guard Derrick Rose.

Rose had an impressive NBA campaign for a 22-year-old, producing 25 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. But LeBron James was a force of nature that season, tallying the highest win share for any player in the NBA (15.6).

He made winning plays at both ends of the floor, and it is safe to say that he deserved the MVP award over Derrick Rose in the 2010-11 NBA campaign.

