NBA 2020-21: 5 Most impactful free agency moves of the season

The 2020-21 NBA campaign has seen some impressive free agency moves being made, which has seen the teams making these signings climb their respective conference standings. However, the real impact of these NBA free agency moves will be judged in the postseason when the franchises go for the ultimate prize - the NBA championship.

With the NBA buyout deadline coming to an end in a few hours, this will be the last opportunity for teams across the league to make final additions to their roster. The majority of franchises have already constructed a squad of their choice.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most impactful NBA free agency moves made in the 2020-21 NBA season:

#5 Jae Crowder to Phoenix Suns

After he helped the Miami Heat make the NBA finals last season, it was shocking to see the Heat's front office letting Jae Crowder leave in free agency in the offseason. The Miami Heat's loss was the Phoenix Suns' gain as the Arizona-based franchise plugged a huge gap in their roster by adding the gritty forward.

Crowder's impact can't be fully measured through statistics. He has put up 10 points and 5 rebounds per game on 37.8% shooting from 3-point range, apart from registering close to a steal per game.

Jae Crowder has brought an element of ruggedness and grit to the Suns outfit, making hustle plays and guarding 1-5.

As a result, the Phoenix Suns have been one of the best defensive teams this season, registering an impressive 109.7 defensive rating - the fifth-best mark in the league.

#4 Serge Ibaka to LA Clippers

The LA Clippers were looking for an experienced head in the off-season who could share minutes with young center Ivica Zubac at the 5. The Clippers couldn't have landed a better player than Serge Ibaka for that role in free agency.

A championship winner with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Ibaka has brought stellar paint defense and spacing to an already stacked LA Clippers team.

Ibaka has averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds so far, and has been a consummate professional in his time with the championship hopefuls. He has been in and out of the starting lineup, but that fact has not interfered with his performances at all.

