NBA Top Shot is a blockchain platform licensed by the NBA to sell digital collectibles of basketball highlights, ranging from eye-popping drives to memorable dunks from the best in the business. The platform is taking the NBA universe by storm as fans spend a fortune to get a piece of the pie.

The NBA has registered a slam dunk with this initiative, already raking in millions in sales since its inception in 2019 in partnership with Dapper Labs, the organization behind the viral CryptoKitties phenomenon.

Listing the 5 biggest NBA Top Shot sales till now

What is NBA Top Shot? Well, to put it in simple words, the platform is an attempt to digitize NBA moments into a digital asset that uses crypto technology to safeguard them for the buyer with unique identification measures.

Sports fans can then sell and buy other highlights, bumping the overall price of their favorite NBA moments. The platform came online in October 2020 and started out like wildfire with sales data suggesting upwards of six million dollars on the books as of January 2021.

"This has everything the sports card world has, but better and faster. This is the future." 🏀⛓https://t.co/BP3CVsxvuS — NBA Top Shot (@nba_topshot) February 21, 2021

This is the future of how the next-gen tech-savvy NBA fans will trade 'vintage sports cards' online with hopes of making big profits. How? The NBA Top Shot platform allows fans to draw low-ranked serialized ‘moments’ from the pack and sell them on the marketplace with the hopes of making a huge profit overnight.

The trend has caught up with NBA players who are as excited as fans to know more about this astonishing platform that is well on its way to becoming the new sensation in the world of sports and blockchain technology.

Hello @nba_topshot . I want to learn more about these moments. Especially my moments lol. Hit MY DM so we can talk. I’m learning more about blockchain but still don’t know much — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 20, 2021

In this article, we will take a look at the most valuable highlights that are making dollars rain on the NBA Top Shot platform to date. The highlights displayed in this piece are sourced from Youtube. You can catch the real deal on the NBA Top Shot platform.

#1 Zion Williamson (250,000 USD) | NBA Top Shot

Block - Jan 24, 2020, Cosmic (Series 1), New Orleans Pelicans

Serial number: Legendary #/49

The moment shows a rookie Zion Williamson protecting the rim with authority as he swats away the ball in a game against the Denver Nuggets on January 24, 2020. The moment was sold by user “1 collector” from the Cosmic (Series 1). The top buyer currently is 'Braskey' with a sale made for USD 55,000, serial #46.

#2 Derrick Rose (240,000 USD) | NBA Top Shot

Layup - Feb 28, 2020, From the Top (Series 1), Detroit Pistons

Serial number: Legendary #/59

The moment shows one of the most legendary backcourt players in NBA history, Derrick Rose driving to the rim as he finishes with the reverse layup in a game against the Phoenix Suns on February 28, 2020. The moment is being offered by two sellers. The top buyer currently is 'Carlini8' with a sale made for USD 9,999, serial #51.

#3 LeBron James (208,000 USD) | NBA Top Shot

Dunk - Nov 15, 2019, Cosmic (Series 1), LA Lakers

Serial number: Legendary #/49

The court is in session, as King James rules supreme! Watch how 4x NBA Champion LeBron James drives to the rim for the picture-perfect one-handed slam dunk in a game against the Sacramento Kings on November 15, 2019. The moment is being offered by 1 collector. The top buyer currently is 'Pranked' with a sale made for USD 49,000, serial #7.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo (169,000 USD) | NBA Top Shot

Dunk - Nov 16, 2019, Holo MMXX (Series 1), Milwaukee Bucks

Serial number: Legendary #/50

The reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, shows off his mad-skills as he elevates for an earth-shattering left-handed dunk, overpowering two defenders in a game against the Indiana Pacers on November 16, 2019. The moment is being offered by 3 collectors. The top buyer currently is 'Libruary' with a sale made for USD 85,000, serial #34.

#5 Luka Doncic (125,000 USD) | NBA Top Shot

Dunk - March 11, 2020, Cosmic (Series 1), Dallas Mavericks

Serial number: Legendary #/49

The Slovenian sensation, Luka Doncic, makes a beautiful play splitting the defense as he drives to the basket for a thunderous one-handed slam dunk in a game against the Denver Nuggets on March 11, 2020. The moment is being offered by 4 collectors. The top buyer currently is 'BlockJ' with a sale made for USD 19,000, serial #46.