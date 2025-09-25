5 biggest questions for Houston Rockets entering 2025-26 NBA season training camp

The Houston Rockets are entering the 2025-26 season following a massive roster overhaul this summer, including the acquisition of Kevin Durant. The Rockets were one of the best teams in the Western Conference last season, finishing as the second seed with a 52-30 record.

The team’s young core, led by Jalen Green, had produced promising results, leaving fans excited for the playoffs. But the roster’s lack of postseason experience saw their playoff journey end against the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry, who eliminated them in the first round.

After an offseason dedicated to equipping the team with better players, the Houston Rockets seemed set to start the season strong. But star guard Fred VanVleet tore his ACL during a mini training camp in the Bahamas, creating a significant gap in the team's rotation.

With VanVleet out for the foreseeable future and a hard cap restricting the Rockets’ movement in the market, here are five of the biggest questions for the Houston Rockets ahead of next season.

5 biggest questions for the Houston Rockets ahead of 2025-26

1) Who will replace Fred VanVleet?

NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

The most obvious question for the Houston Rockets is to find a replacement for VanVleet. The team has done well to add length and defensive acumen to the roster this offseason, but finds itself in need of an on-ball creator in VanVleet’s absence.

The Rockets’ lack of cap space restricts them from signing or trading for a player of their star guard’s quality. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the team play through Durant, Thompson, and Sengun while VanVleet recovers.

2) How will Kevin Durant fit in with Houston’s young core?

Widely regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, many have wondered about Kevin Durant’s fit in Houston. At 36, Durant is one of the oldest players on a team beaming with young talent. But his skill sets him apart, making him a key piece.

He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix Suns last season. A similar output in Houston could help Durant achieve some postseason success, something that has eluded him since his time with the Warriors.

3) Can the Rockets maintain their defensive identity despite losing key two-way contributors?

NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

Houston’s run last season was fueled by the team’s defensive identity. It was the main reason they pushed a veteran-filled Warriors roster to seven games and finished second in the Western Conference.

While the team has added much quality this offseason, it has also lost a key defensive presence with the departure of Dillon Brooks. Despite his lack of size, Brooks was often the defensive anchor for the Rockets last season, leading many to wonder how the team will look without him.

4) Can Amen Thompson take the next step in 2025-26?

Amen Thompson established himself as one of the best two-way players in the league in 2024-25, averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, shooting 55.7%. He was also named to the All-Defensive First Team.

At 22, Thompson’s mix of athleticism and size gives him all the makings of a future star. If he can continue developing at this rate, the Rockets could make quite a jump next in 2025-26.

5) Who starts at PF: Jabari Smith Jr. or Dorian Finney-Smith?

NBA: Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

Another question is who gets the PF starting spot between Jabari Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith. At a glance, Smith Jr.’s numbers look better, but his lack of playoff experience was exposed last season as he averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in seven games against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith is a proven veteran and one of the league’s premier two-way wings. Deciding on a starter will be key to establishing the team’s core early.

Fans will get their first look at the new-look Rockets when they face the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 6 for their first preseason game of 2025-26.

