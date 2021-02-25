5 biggest snubs from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The starters and reserve players for the 2021 NBA All-Star game were recently revealed in full, and the dynamic is the same every year. While some first-time All-Stars made the cut, other players who were also worthy of a selection fell short of the accomplishment.

Biggest snubs from the 2021 NBA All-Star Game

With the huge talent pool in today's NBA, it is a normal occurrence to see some impressive players snubbed out of the NBA All-Star game.

While some think it should not be a big deal for a player because the ultimate goal is collective success, getting included in an NBA All-Star game is a significant milestone for each individual player. It might even have contractual implications, as some players might receive extra bonuses for achieving individual recognition.

Just a day ago, LeBron James took to social media to express his feelings towards certain names being left out of the NBA All-Star game. The King mentioned two guards from the Western Conference that, in his opinion, are disrespected around the league.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Even though Booker has been essential in the Phoenix Suns' current success and their chances of making the NBA Playoffs, he was left out of the 2021 All-Star rosters.

James said in another tweet that Damian Lillard followed Booker in that list. Though Lillard did make the All-Star roster as a reserve, there was a lot of noise surrounding his absence from the starters' group.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the five biggest snubs from the 2021 ASG.

#5 Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

One name that is hardly mentioned in the current discussion about the All-Star game is Khris Middleton.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, Middleton surely could have earned a spot in the ASG, as he is putting up better numbers than he did in the last couple of years.

He is averaging 20.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game with 49/43/89 shooting splits.

#4 Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat made the 2020 NBA Finals but will not have a player representing them in the 2021 NBA All-Star game. Even though Jimmy Butler's case was strong, he missed a good part of the season so far, and it hindered his chances.

However, Bam Adebayo could have easily been a member of the All-Star rosters due to his contribution to Erik Spoelstra's team and his numbers. Adebayo is averaging 19.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, a steal and a block per night for the Heat. He's also made 57% of his field goals and 84% of his free throws.

#3 Trae Young

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks.

The 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks are a revamped version of last year's team, and they have certainly improved. Trae Young is the main offensive weapon on the squad and has big numbers to back up his case for an All-Star spot in 2021.

Though the Atlanta Hawks are 13-18 in the current campaign, they are still fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, and it could've helped Young's case. Still, it was not easy to make the cut among a stacked group of guards in the Eastern Conference, even while averaging 27 points and 9.6 assists per game, as Young is currently doing.

#2 Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball.

Even though the 2020-21 Indiana Pacers do not appear in most conversations about the top teams in the NBA and the Eastern Conference, they have been competitive throughout the entire season.

Domantas Sabonis seemed like a sure All-Star for the second straight season. However, he did not make the cut, even after averaging 21.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in the current season. Sabonis is the only player in NBA history to average at least 20/10/5 and not be a part of the ASG teams.

Moreover, he has made 53% of his shots so far and is only one of three players averaging 20/10/5 and shooting over 50% from the field, alongside Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two All-Star starters.

#1 Devin Booker

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker's absence from the 2021 All-Star teams might be the most shocking from both the West and the East teams. The discussion is also enhanced by the presence of Booker's teammate, Chris Paul, among the West reserves.

Many can't help but feel that if one player from the Phoenix Suns should've made the ASG, it would be Booker. Still, Paul's selection is definitely deserved, as he has been a game-changer for the Suns.

Chris Paul when asked about how Devin Booker is feeling abt All-Star snub: "Book is gonna be fine. Mont said it this morning, and it's true for me too, I came here because of Book. You know what I mean? Don't make any mistake about that. I came to Phoenix because of Book." #Suns — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) February 24, 2021

Having said that, there should've been a place for Booker, who is averaging 25 points, four rebounds and four assists per game with 50/38/85 shooting splits. He was coming off his first career ASG appearance last year, when the Suns were not a decent team. Now, the team is in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 20-10 record, and Booker was left out.

He could still make it to the event, if a player gets injured and NBA commissioner Adam Silver selects him to be the replacement.

