5 biggest surprises as ESPN names 40 players outside Top 10 in annual rankings

ESPN has revealed its list of 40 of the 50 best players in the NBA right now ahead of the upcoming season. While the NBA broadcaster has not unveiled its Top 10 yet, the rest of the Top 50 have a bunch of surprise entries.

Five of those names stand out too much. Here are the five surprise entries in the ESPN Top 50.

Note: This article reflects the writer's own views.

5 surprises in ESPN's Top 50

1) Victor Wembanyama (47th)

It's not unusual that rookies would make ESPN's so-called "NBARank," but Victor Wembanyama getting ranked this high in the preseason rankings is something else.

But why not? The French big man is arguably the most anticipated rookie entry to the NBA since LeBron James in the 2003-2004 season.

ESPN's Andrew Lopez, when he contributed to Wembanyama's entry, said:

"Wembanyama is unlike any prospect we've seen enter the NBA. Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in the French Pro A League last season on his way to winning MVP honors. Still, how much of that translates to the NBA right away remains to be seen."

One factor Lopez raised in his report is the position coach Gregg Popovich would give to Victor Wembanyama.

While he is listed at seven-feet-four, Wenbanyama is too sleek for his size that Lopez suggested that Wembanyama might slide to the wings. A small forward that tall is probably the perfect prototype for a "unicorn."

ESPN currently lists Wembanyama as a power forward, but even his height is generally too tall for the four.

2) James Harden (43rd, down from 11th last year)

From barely missing out of the Top 10 to nearly crashing out of the Top 50, James Harden's offseason drama took a toll on ESPN's outlook for him this season.

Harden is probably expected to slide down the rankings, but dropping 32 spots from 11th to 43rd is a surprise. ESPN writer Tim Bontemps took note of James Harden's dilemma right now stemming from his demand to be traded, preferably to the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, with the trade talks already stalled, Harden had to join the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp, but he was ruled out of their preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.

PS: Fellow Sixer Tyrese Maxey was ranked a spot better than Harden at 42nd.

3) Bradley Beal (37th, down from 19th last year)

Bradley Beal is expected to drop the ESPN rankings, too, now that he is about to yield to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix. However, losing 18 spots is also probably too much.

The mere fact that he is now joining a perennial title contender should sound great for Beal, who could have easily been the new Washington Wizards' all-time leading scorer had he stayed for at least a few games.

4) Ja Morant (35th, down from ninth last year)

Ja Morant crashed out of the Top 10 for this year's ESPN outlook, which is unsurprising since he has to start his season with a lengthy suspension.

But dropping 26 spots from ninth to 35th is just too surprising since he has the potential to put on a show once he makes his season debut.

5) Paolo Banchero (30th, up from 82nd last year)

Fresh from winning Rookie of the Year honors, Paolo Banchero is expected to see his stock go up ahead of his second season.

However, considering that his FIBA Basketball World Cup stint was relatively quiet (9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game), Banchero leapfrogging by a whopping 52 places to the 30th spot is a very surprising optimism for ESPN.

But who knows? Banchero is teaming up with the Wagner Brothers, who are surely too inspired to play this season after ruling the World Cup in Orlando.