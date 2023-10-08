Why is James Harden not playing NBA preseason opener vs. Celtics? Latest on Sixers superstar guard's absence

James Harden is listed as inactive for the Philadelphia 76ers' NBA preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, even the Sixers' other main man, Joel Embiid, will not see action in the game that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

While teams can opt to sit their superstars in preseason play, fans can't help but be concerned that there is still some tension between Harden and the Sixers. Harden wanted a trade for him to join the Los Angeles Clippers, but at least for now, both the Clippers and the Sixers stopped the negotiations.

However, there is renewed optimism that both teams can finally push through with the trade that would send Harden to Hollywood.

James Harden attended training camp

While the Los Angeles Clippers are finding ways to get a spicier trade package to acquire James Harden, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard appeared in the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp.

While Harden skipped media day, he showed up in preseason practice in Fort Collins, Colorado. In some videos, Harden was seen doing some drills with Tyrese Maxey.

It was also reported that both Harden and Embiid teamed up in a split-team scrimmage. This was seen as a sign that Harden might play against the Celtics in preseason action, before he was eventually ruled out.

It has been reported that De’Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz will also not suit up for the Sixers in Boston.

Sixers' preferred package for James Harden reportedly contains Terance Mann

In a report for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Keith Pompey bared that the Philadelphia 76ers suggested the Los Angeles Clippers add Terance Mann to the trade package for James Harden.

Citing a source from the Sixers' camp, Pompey reported:

"The Sixers are interested in the type of deal that would center around Clippers guard Terance Mann and first-round picks. They’ll continue to explore all options related to Harden’s trade request as other teams continue to monitor the situation."

Pompey also reported that the Clippers offered some pick swap options to be included in the trade package, but they "may not move the needle for the Sixers."