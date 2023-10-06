NBA rumors: James Harden hopeful of joining Clippers after reports of team going to “great lengths” to add former MVP

The James Harden-to-the-LA Clippers narrative has resurfaced after reports of the team pulling out all stops to add the Philadelphia 76ers guard to their ranks. The Clippers were the former MVP's preferred destination after he opted out of his contract earlier this season. With Damian Lillard now set to play for the Milwaukee Bucks following a massive three-team trade, the only player whose future remained uncertain ahead of the start of the season was Harden.

And by the looks of it, Harden's chances of playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still remain a possibility. In his latest, The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote that the franchise was going to "great lengths" to get a trade done and has been in conversation with multiple teams to facilitate the deal.

“The Clippers, league sources say, are going to great lengths to make it happen. League sources say the Clippers have been talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This development comes on the back of the ensuing sour drama between Harden and the 76ers. The former was a no-show on the Sixers' media day but was expected to show up for training camp.

At the time of writing, the guard has already been paid 50% of his $35 million contract due this year, with team President Daryl Morey adding that the team was actively looking for trade options.

Can the Los Angeles Clippers win with James Harden?

The Los Angeles Clippers are yet to win their first NBA title. Adding James Harden to their roster greatly increases their chances of achieving their objective as he will play alongside three of the best in the league — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Despite the star names, the franchise has failed to make the NBA Finals and with both Leonard and George coming in with their own share of injury histories, Harden's inclusion gives the side more stability on the offense while also taking the load of their superstars.

The 14-year-old veteran, who has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and the 76ers, has been consistent with his numbers, averaging 24.7 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. Last season, his 10.7 assists were the most in the league.

James Harden to the Clippers will change the balance of power out West. The only question now is if the side can make it happen.