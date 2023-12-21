5 blockbuster trades to watch out for at NBA trade deadline 2024

With the NBA trade deadline of 2024 rapidly approaching on February 8th, talk of potential deals has continued to surface. Much like last year's trade deadline, the NBA trade deadline 2024 is expected to produce a number of high-profile deals. Last season, for example, teams appeared somewhat gunshy until the LA Lakers began to make some big moves.

This year, it appears as though there are already a number of players on the trade block, with plenty of potential deals circulating. With fringe teams looking to acquire big players to make a playoff push and top-tier teams looking to cement their place as true threats, it's only a matter of time before trades start happening.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five blockbuster trades to keep an eye out for ahead of the NBA trade deadline in 2024.

Five trades that could happen before the NBA trade deadline 2024

#5: Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam's name has continued to surface in trade talks over the past few seasons. While he has continued to perform for the Toronto Raptors, it sounds as though the NBA trade deadline 2024 could finally see him moved to another team.

So far, the leading contenders are the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Golden State Warriors; however, that could change with other teams entering the mix. As a versatile two-way player, Siakam could give teams teetering on the verge of contention a big push.

#4: Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen has recently popped up in trade rumors amid yet another impressive season. While the forward has continued to perform, the Utah Jazz haven't, posting a disappointing 10-18 record that sees them in 12th place in the West.

The biggest hurdle to a potential trade, however, is the high price tag that the Jazz front office has placed on The Finnisher. According to The Ringer, if Markkanen winds up getting traded, the Jazz expect a Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert-level player in return.

#3: Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors have struggled this season, with Andrew Wiggins shouldering his fair share of the blame. Although he hasn't been the only Warrior underperforming this season, it's unlikely that the team will move Klay Thompson.

With Steve Kerr recently relegating Wiggins to a bench role, he appears to be the most likely option to end up on the trade block. Of course, with his lackluster play, his value is likely far lower than it has been in the past.

#2: D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

According to HoopsHype, the LA Lakers are considering parting ways with D'Angelo Russell after re-signing him over the summer. This season, his production has dipped significantly, with the guard posting his lowest points per game average since the 2015-16 season.

With the Lakers currently sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference, Russell is expected to be one of their most valuable assets. While a trade may not wind up happening, he's expected to be one of the most talked-about players heading into the NBA trade deadline in 2024.

#1: Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine continues to be one of the players most likely to be traded before the NBA trade deadline 2024. To start the season, he and the Chicago Bulls struggled to find their rhythm, resulting in fans calling for the front office to start a rebuild.

In a shocking turn of events, LaVine being forced to the sidelines with an injury has sparked a spectacular run by the Bulls. With young players like Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Patrick Williams all performing, LaVine seems likely to be traded by February 8th.

With a number of other players, such as Rui Hachimura, who could also land on the trade block, it's clear that this year's trade deadline is shaping up to be a big one. As teams like the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors look to make it back to the NBA Finals, expect plenty of activity.

In addition, with teams like the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors both looking to improve their spots in the standings, the trade deadline could be a pivotal time. As we've seen in the past, the trade deadline can make or break teams, and the NBA trade deadline in 2024 will likely be no different.