5 bold predictions for LA Lakers' 2021-22 NBA season

The LA Lakers will be one of the must-watch sides when the 2021-22 NBA season begins next month.

The 2020 champions have been the most active team this offseason, making plenty of changes to their squad ahead of the new campaign. A lot has been said about their squad, which will be the oldest in the NBA next season.

The Lakers have ten players aged 32 or more on their roster for the 2021-22 NBA season. Some believe the LA Lakers are clear favorites to win the title, while others think they aren't even the best team in the Western Conference.

Only time will tell if their overreliance on experienced veterans turns out to be a masterstroke or a failed gamble. On that note, here are our bold predictions for the LA Lakers' upcoming campaign. So without any further ado, let's get started.

#5 Carmelo Anthony to play the most minutes apart from the LA Lakers' 'big-three'

Carmelo Anthony warms up before an NBA game.

Carmelo Anthony was one of the most high-profile free-agent signings the LA Lakers made this offseason. Anthony is way past his prime, but has shown glimpses of his potential as a difference-maker in his last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 37-year-old played a career-low 24 minutes per game last season. He averaged 13.7 points on 42% field-goal shooting. Anthony may not have played the kind of role he would have liked, but that is something that could change with the LA Lakers.

There is a great chance he might bag a starting role for the 17-time champions. Even if he comes off the bench, the LA Lakers could give him the most minutes apart from Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Anthony is still an efficient scorer, and a lethal threat from the three-point range. That could see him play a more prominent role with the LA Lakers than what he had with the Trail Blazers.

#4 LeBron James to win the MVP award, Anthony Davis the DPOY

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James are one of the best duos in the NBA right now.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are by far one of the best, if not the best, duos in the NBA right now. The pair did not take long to find their chemistry going, winning the championship in their first season together in 2019-20. They looked good to win another title last season before both players suffered long-term injuries.

On their days, James and Davis can be unstoppable at both ends of the floor. That means the duo could win individual honors next season with the LA Lakers, if they stay fit.

LeBron James was one of the favorites to win the MVP award in the last two seasons. His hopes of winning the award last season ended after he suffered a long-term ankle injury. But with a better team around him this season and a primary ball-handler like Russell Westbrook likely to do most of the playmaking, James could see a spike in his production.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis seems to be more motivated than ever heading into next season. He has even hired a new trainer to ensure he stays healthy and available for his team for large swathes.

Davis, though, will have to be huge at the defensive end for the LA Lakers. That's one area the Lakers might struggle next season after the departures of Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious-Caldwell Pope and Alex Caruso.

Davis has been in the reckoning for winning the DPOY award in the past. The 2021-22 season might see him win the award for the first time in his career.

