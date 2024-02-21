5 bold predictions for LA Lakers after 2024 NBA All-Star break

The LA Lakers headed into the All-Star break following three resounding wins - a positive result - considering their rollercoaster run since winning the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

Placed ninth with a 30-26 record in the unforgiving West, the team stayed pat at the deadline, adding just Spender Dinwiddie to lend more balance. They will hope that their health improves as they stake a claim for a playoff berth.

The Lakers have a tough slate of games coming up, as they resume their campaign against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday (Feb. 22) at Chase Center.

Ahead of their final string of games, here are some bold takes on the Lakers following the 2024 All-Star break.

Five bold predictions for LA Lakers after 2024 NBA All-Star break

#5 D'Angelo Russell sustains his red-hot form

D'Angelo Russell roared back to form in mid-January amid rumors of the guard being traded. While LA put him on the trade block for Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, talks fell apart.

Russell, though, found his stride and went on a seven-game 20+ point streak to become the third scoring option, behind James and Davis. His return to form saw his numbers improve to 17.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

He has shot 46.5% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc. With 26 games left, one prediction is that Rusell should maintain his surge to help continue the Lakers' resurgence.

#4 Anthony Davis wins his maiden DPOY

Such has been Anthony Davis scintillating run this season that he made the All-Star cut.

The big has embraced playing the five and has been a major defensive presence for the Purple and Gold this season. His three-on-one block against the Detroit Pistons before the ASG proves that his defense is Draciel-like at best.

While AD has made the All-Defensive first and second units, he's yet to win his maiden DPOY. This could be the season where he edges out the likes of Rudy Gobert, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the coveted honor.

#3 Gabe Vincent will be the Lakers' X-factor

Gabe Vincent has been a notable absentee for the Lakers this season. That has prompted fans to draw parallels with how another former Miami Heat star after Kendrick Nunn was sidelined after not providing any meaningful contributions.

Vincent is on the recovery table after undergoing knee surgery in December. Before that, he laced up in just five games and averaged 5.4 points and 3.0 assists.

Known for being an impact player off the bench, a return to the fold could see Vincent be the X-factor for the Lakers this season, living up to the hype he had when he was with the Heat.

#2 LeBron James goes on minutes restriction until the playoffs

Coach Darvin Ham's minutes restriction approach to LeBron James lasted one game.

The 39-year-old has produced at an elite level this season with absolute disregard for the minutes spent on the hardwood. The forward has averaged 34.9 minutes per game to notch up 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

With the likes of Davis, Russell and Austin Reaves hitting their stride, James is going on minutes restriction to remain in prime shape for the playoffs.

#1 The Lakers will finish in the top-five

Should the Lakers win most of their 26 remaining games, they will be one of the teams to watch out for and could finish in the top-five.

Heading into the All-Star break, they demonstrated what they could do as a gritty unit. It might not have the 'Showtime' flair, but as they did against the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz earlier, LA can grind it out.

That makes it our top bold prediction as the Lakers move to the final stretch of the regular season.