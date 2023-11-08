The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rather sine wave-like run so far this 2023-24 NBA season. They are 3-4 at the time of writing and are placed 10th in the West following their controversial 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat.

Despite their wobbly campaign, what has stood out is the team's grit and resilience to bounce back. This quality helped them make the Conference Finals last season. The unit has carried the same attitude and have a better record this time around when compared to their woeful 0-5 start from last season.

The Lakers have 13 games remaining in November. They take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday (November 8) and then head to Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns two days later. Here's a quick look at the team's schedule for the remainder of the season.

Date Opponents Venue Nov 8 Houston Rockets Toyota Center Nov 10 Phoenix Suns Footprint Center Nov 12 Portland Trail Blazers Crypto.com Arena Nov 14 Memphis Grizzlies Crypto.com Arena Nov 15 Sacramento Kings Crypto.com Arena Nov 17 Portland Trail Blazers Moda Center Nov 19 Houston Rockets Crypto.com Arena Nov 21 Utah Jazz Crypto.com Arena Nov 22 Dallas Mavericks Crypto.com Arena Nov 25 Cleveland Cavaliers Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Nov 27 Philadelphia 76ers Wells Fargo Center Nov 29 Detroit Pistons Little Caesar's Arena Nov 30 Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center

With a packed schedule, here are some bold predictions for the Lakers ahead of their road trip clash against the Rockets.

5 bold predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers before December

#5 The Lakers win eight of their 13 games

Going by their form and some of their opponents, the Lakers are favorites to win against the Rockets and Blazers, both teams who they play twice. That tallies four wins, and they can also walk away with wins against the short-handed Suns and the Utah Jazz.

With De'Aaron Fox injured and the Kings defense falling apart, the Lakers will also notch up a win against Sacramento Kings. The win against the top-tier teams they play might come against the Cavaliers, but there will be at least five losses in the remaining games.

#4 Anthony Davis continues his DPOY-level performance

For all the jokes about sperm cramps in the loss against Miami, Anthony Davis assured that he will be fine and available for the contest against the Rockets. Now, that is an ominous sign for teams when a big in rich form says it.

Pegged to win DPOY this season for his scintillating performance on the defensive end, Davis will surely continue in the same vein.

Currently, the center is averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game this season. His numbers will only see a rise over the next few games.

#3 LeBron James will continue to play more minutes

After the first game that saw him play 29 minutes against the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James has logged in mammoth minutes each game at age 38. He has averaged 37.4 minutes per contest in his last five games and has averaged 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

With the team short-handed and going through injuries, the focus will again be on James to deliver with Davis. As a result, more minutes for the seasoned forward.

#2 Austin Reaves will finally hit his straps

Much was spoken about Austin Reaves struggles at the start of the season, but the guard bounced back with two 20-point performances in the last two games. He was the star for the Lakers last season, and continued his meteoric rise even at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The gritty guard will be one to watch out for in the team's grueling run in November. With him finally hitting his stride, expect the young star to be in the midst of some brilliant performances.

#1 The Lakers get Jarred Vanderbilt back in the last leg of their November games

It's clear that the Lakers are missing the services of Jarred Vanderbilt, who was the defensive presence for the team last season. After being ruled out for two weeks, the forward will likely return for the team's last few games against the Mavericks, the Cavaliers, and the Sixers.

With Rui Hachimura back in the ranks by then, the LA roster improves in terms of health making them end their month on a high.