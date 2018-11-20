×
5 candidates to be first-time NBA All-Stars in 2019

Elliott T
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
134   //    20 Nov 2018, 20:53 IST

Will Steven Adams join his teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul Geroge in the 2019 All-Star game?
On February 17th, the 2019 NBA All-Star game will take place at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina. The rosters will be announced in January and the new system of captains choosing the teams will be enforced for the second time due to the success of the system in 2018.

Last year's event resulted in notable first-time All-Stars such as Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo. The 2019 All-Star game also looks set to include a number of first time appearances, so here are the five frontrunners to be selected as a first-time All-Star.

#5 Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon has steadily improved since being drafted as the 4th pick by the Orlando Magic
Aaron Gordon is no stranger to All-Star Weekend. The 23-year-old played his part in one of the most impressive Slam Dunk Competitions of all-time in 2016 and Gordon is coming off the best season of his career. Gordon is averaging 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, and he has played a crucial role in the Magic's early season form. The power forward has elevated himself into serious contention to make his All-Star debut.

#4 Zach LaVine

LaVine is a multiple Dunk Contest winner
LaVine is the man that beat Gordon during that stunning 2016 Dunk contest. The Chicago Bulls star won the competition in both 2015 and 2016, and he has hinted that he could return next year. The 23-year-old may also find himself in the All-Star Game for the first time, as LaVine has been impressive despite the Bulls' poor season.

He is currently averaging over 25 points-per-game and if LaVine continues this form until January, we could be seeing him in both the Dunk Contest and All-Star Game.

Contact Us Advertise with Us