5 career highlights of $500 million-worth LA Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss

The LA Lakers didn't become one of the most storied franchises in NBA history overnight. Through hard work and dedication from the management and players, the Los Angeles organization has turned into a global icon.

The Lakers were established in 1947 but didn't move to Los Angeles until 1960. First owned by Ben Berger and Morris Chalfen, the franchise started from scratch. In the late 1970s, Dr. Jerry Buss took over the ownership, transforming the team into a must-see franchise.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, the Lakers are owned by Jeanie Buss, who succeeded her father after he died in 2013.

You might also be interested in reading this: "LeBron ready to trade half the team by deadline" - NBA fans ridicule LA Lakers for already considering trade 10 games into season

The LA Lakers helped Jeanie Buss financially

After the death of Dr. Jerry Buss in 2013, all six of his children inherited the 66% stake that he owned with the LA Lakers. The team is worth around $6 billion, and Jeanie and her siblings equally received 11% of their father's inheritance.

That means each of them received at least $500 million. Thanks to the increasing value of the Lakers, the Buss family has been secured financially.

Jeanie Buss has been able to sign superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Here are five highlights of Buss' career.

Also read: "For someone like Kobe to make you feel a part of that": LA Lakers announcer Bill Macdonald revels heartily in 2013 Thanksgiving memories on the road

#5, Co-owns a wrestling promotion

Buss has been involved in the world of sports for some time and has helped develop a wrestling promotion. Co-owned by David McLane, the show has lasted nine seasons and is a huge success for the Lakers owner.

The show is still active and has not shown any signs of slowing down.

#4, Jeanie Buss is a six-time champion

The Lakers are known as a championship team, which makes Buss' achievement even more impactful. She spent time as an executive for the team in the 1990s and has been part of the team.

She was able to experience the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant titles, the back-to-back championships with Pau Gasol and the 2020 title with LeBron James.

#3 Innovator for women in sports management

People don't often get a chance to see women in the front office of any sports franchise. But Jeanie Buss has been a huge inspiration as she's an integral part of the Lakers' front office.

She spent 20 years as an executive for the franchise and became the controlling owner in the 2013-14 season.

#2, Winning an Emmy

Buss can seem to do it all as she won an Emmy award in 2023 for Outstanding Documentary Series for "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers."

The docuseries was well-received by the audience when it was released in 2022.

#1, Influence on sports management

The Lakers owner is regarded as one of the most influential people in the world of sports. She became the first woman owner to lead her team to a championship in 2020, during James and Anthony Davis' first season.

On top of that, Buss has numerous charities and organizations she's been working on.