"LeBron ready to trade half the team by deadline" - NBA fans ridicule Lakers for already considering trade 10 games into season

The Los Angeles Lakers made plenty of roster moves this season. Some of the signings and contracts seemed tailor-made for potential trades. ESPN’s NBA reporter Ramona Shelburne went on the Hoop Collective podcast and said the Lakers are already dabbling in the trade market.

Shelburne said the team’s front office is already inquiring around the league about a third star. They have plenty of tradeable pieces.

“There are already calls in Los Angeles for a third star,” Shelburne said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The trade rumors sparked plenty of discussion online. Many fans roasted LeBron James and the Lakers for already talking trades in the first weeks of the season.

Check out some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Lebron ready to trade half the team by the deadline already?” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

LA Lakers' potential trades

LA does have tradable contracts. Some of their free agents came back on team-friendly deals. They also have a lot of depth and could afford to send out players to try and acquire another star.

D’Angelo Russell has a contract that could be easily matched. He signed a two-year deal worth $36 million. The second year of the deal is a player option as well. He is set to make $17.3 million this season and that number could be moved to help acquire a star on a bigger deal.

Rui Hachimura also returned as a restricted free agent this summer. He has not entirely played up to the level he showed at times in the playoffs last season yet. He also has a tradeable contract and is only 25 years old.

Hacimura is on a newly signed 3-year, $51 million deal. He could be packaged with someone like Russell to get another All-Star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The team also has a couple of players on expiring contracts they could deal with. Taurean Prince is on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. Max Christie is also on an expiring contract at $1.7 million.