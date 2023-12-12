5 celebrities who were spotted at Madison Square Garden during Knicks vs Raptors ft. Michael J Fox & more

Madison Square Garden played host to a wide range of celebrities for the New York Knicks game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Of course, famed film director and producer Spike Lee has become a staple of New York Knicks home games over the years. With his signature style and outgoing personality, Lee and the Knicks have become synonymous with one another.

While he wasn't featured in the carousel posted to Instagram by the New York Knicks and the NBA, here are five of the biggest stars who were.

Five celebrities who were spotted at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs Raptors game

#5: Questlove

The Roots co-founder Questlove graced Madison Square Garden with his presence for the Knicks vs Raptors game on Monday. Over the years Questlove has gone beyond music, entering into the entertainment space thanks to The Roots' role as the in-house band for Jimmy Fallon.

In addition to his historic music career, Questlove has also produced music for several legends, including Jay-Z and John Legend. Throughout his career, he has most notably racked up six Grammy Awards as well.

#4: Henrik Lundqvist

Widely considered to be one of the greatest goalies of his era, NHL legend Henrik Lundqvist hit Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs. Raptors game. After being drafted by the New York Rangers in 2000, Lundqvist spent his entire NHL career with the team.

Lundqvist holds many records both across the NHL and at Madison Square Garden. In addition to being the only goalie in NHL history to start his career with 11 straight 20-win seasons, he also holds the MSG record for most shutouts.

#3: Tracy Morgan

A man who needs no introduction, Tracy Morgan is one of the biggest names in U.S. entertainment. A longtime NBA fan who frequently attends games and is pictured courtside, Morgan notably grew up in New York and can frequently be seen at Madison Square Garden.

As many were quick to point out in the comments, after the horrific crash endured by Morgan back in 2014, it's always a welcome sight to see him enjoying himself. In one of the photos from the night, Morgan can be seen with a who's who of stars, including MLB legend Darryl Strawberry and Cool Runnings actor Leon.

#2: Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon is such a massive star that cinema fans play a game revolving around him. Individuals calculate how many degrees of separation others in the film industry have to the Footloose star, giving them a 'Bacon Number' based on how many connections it takes to get to Bacon.

As fans were quick to point out in the comments, Bacon was oozing with coolness in the photo, proving at 65 years old few can stunt as hard as him. Bacon is also in the previously-mentioned photo with fellow actor Leon, alongside Tracy Morgan, making the evening a big Hollywood linkup.

#1: Michael J. Fox

No celebrity at the New York Knicks game got a bigger reaction than Michael J. Fox. The famed actor, who portrayed Marty McFly in the Back To The Future series, was spotted courtside at the game, with fans noticing his embroidered fox socks.

Although born in Canada, Fox has previously been photographed wearing Knicks gear, making the Knicks vs. Raptors game a bittersweet game for him. Fox, of course, has notably become an avid spokesman for Parkinsons research in the past several decades after being diagnosed with the disease at just 29.

Fortunately for the Knicks, the team was able to secure a 136-130 win over the Raptors, largely thanks to the 34 points scored by Julius Randle. In addition, RJ Barrett also contributed 27 points in just 32 minutes, with Jalen Brunson also contributing 21 points and nine assists.