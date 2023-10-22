5 centers Grizzlies could still sign after Steven Adams' season ending surgery

On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that center Steven Adams underwent season-ending surgery. With just days to go before the regular season begins, they now have to scramble to find someone who can fill the void in their frontcourt.

Since joining the Grizzlies in 2021, Adams has been a key member of their supporting cast. Along with being one of the top rebounders in the league, he is also an elite screen setter. This is big for Memphis' offense as he helped create extra space for guys like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

At this point in the year, the free agent pool is almost completely dried up. However, there are still a few players Memphis could sign to get solid minutes at the center position.

5 centers the Memphis Grizzlies should consider signing

1) Dwight Howard

Kicking off this list is Dwight Howard. The former All-Star big man has been waiting for an opportunity to get back in the NBA, and this could be it.

Similar to Adams, he is a physical big who can be aggressive on the glass. On top of that, he brings championship experience to a Grizzlies team looking to take the next step.

2) Bismack Biyombo

Another center the Grizzlies could consider signing is Bismack Biyombo. At 31-years-old, the journeyman center can still provide solid production in the right role.

Biyombo played in 61 games for the Phoenix Suns last season as a backup for Deandre Ayton. He finished the year with averages of 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. In terms of a big who will focus on rebounding and defense, Memphis might not be able to do better than this.

3) Dewayne Dedmon

Another veteran center who doesn't have a spot on a roster right now is Dewayne Dedmon. He isn't the same type of player as Adams, but could give the Grizzlies a different look on the offensive end.

Dedmon is fresh off being on a team as he appeared in games for both the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers last season. As a big who can take his game to the perimeter, he could help completely open up the floor for Memphis. Embracing a five-out style could benefit them when Ja Morant returns from his suspension.

4) Willie Cauley-Stein

With their group of talent, the only thing Memphis needs at the center position is someone who can rebound and be effective as a screener. As one of the more atletic centers on this list, Willie Cauley-Stein could be a good fit.

The former lottery pick wasn't on a team last year, but suited up for the Dallas Mavericks in 2022. For his career, Cauley-Stein has averages of 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks.

5) Frank Kamisky

Rounding out this list is another former top-ten pick, Frank Kamisky. When given the opportunity, he's proven to be capable of being an effective role player.

Similar to Dedmon, Kamisky is a big who can take his game beyond on the arc. For his career, he is a 34.9% three-point shooter. His rebounding numbers aren't anything like Adams' but he can still provide size at center as a seven-footer.