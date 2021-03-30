5 challenges Brooklyn Nets need to address to win the NBA title

For the sake of competition and a thrilling 2021 NBA Playoffs, let's hope that the Brooklyn Nets' front office is done with the big-name signings and construction of the roster. The Brooklyn Nets have definitely been the biggest story of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. But now it is time for them to show that they could be a force to be reckoned with in the postseason as well.

The team already had Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden but have added former All-Stars Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. They seem to have more than enough to make a deep run in the postseason. Of course, they still need to become a team, a unit, rather than a group of big-name players.

Of course, some stacked teams in the past have not evolved into championship-winning units. An example of that would be the 2019-20 LA Clippers.

A roster full of stars does not necessarily translate into a Larry O'Brien trophy unless the individuals can figure out how to play with consistency and overcome the challenges along the way.

In the case of the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets, there are some challenges the super team will need to address on their way to a likely NBA title.

The Brooklyn Nets are not a conventional team. They are an interesting roster to analyze. And in the postseason, things could go either way for this stacked but weird NBA team.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at five factors that could derail the Brooklyn Nets' bid for the 2020-21 NBA title.

#1 Brooklyn Nets have a first-year head coach

Head Coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets.

This one might be the smallest concern for the Brooklyn Nets, as Steve Nash is an inexperienced coach around a group of veterans with big-game experience.

Nevertheless, having a young, rookie head coach might not be the desired situation in the postseason, especially when the Brooklyn Nets are expected to face solid, well-constructed and well-coached teams in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Despite Nash's inexperience as a coach, it must be noted that he did play 18 NBA seasons and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player. He is a basketball savant and was a point guard with tremendous basketball IQ.

#2 Handling Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid in the NBA Playoffs

Joe Harris (#12) and Blake Griffin (#2) of the Brooklyn Nets.

Talking about the well-constructed teams the Brooklyn Nets could face down the line, one of them would be Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs and possibly Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In both cases, the Brooklyn Nets would have a tall task in trying to control the two-time MVP in Milwaukee (Antetokounmpo) and Embiid in Philly.

Though neither player has established themselves as world-beaters in the postseason, both are extremely talented and could represent a formidable challenge to the Brooklyn Nets' defense, which is our next point.

#3 Defense

Bruce Brown (#1)of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' defense has been a major talking point since the trade for James Harden was completed on January 13th. Even though the Brooklyn Nets rank 26th in Defensive Rating in the NBA this season, that statistic must be taken carefully, as the team has had Durant, Irving and Harden together in only seven of their 47 games.

The Nets rank first in Offensive Rating this campaign, and despite the absence of many of their big players, that stat represents their true prowess.

This team will be driven by offense in the NBA Playoffs, without a doubt. However, the defensive side of the ball would definitely be essential in Brooklyn's quest for success. Wome of the games played by their Big Three haven't been impressive defensively.

It remains to be seen if the team at full strength can sizzle at both ends of the court, especially in crunch moments.

#2 The fitness of Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant (#7) of the Brooklyn Nets.

As mentioned in the previous point, the Brooklyn Nets' Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden has played only seven matches together in the 2020-21 NBA season. The main reason behind that has been the absence of Durant, who has missed the last 18 games for the Brooklyn Nets because of a hamstring injury.

The 2013-14 NBA MVP has played only 19 games this season after he missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to the Achilles tear he suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant has been nuclear in the games he has played, though. He is averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists with 52/43/87 shooting splits.

His form since returning from his Achilles tear has been extraordinary, but the number of games he has missed might be concerning for the team, and his fitness could dictate how far the Brooklyn Nets go this year.

#1 Team Chemistry

Blake Griffin (#2) and James Harden (#13) of the Brooklyn Nets

A group of highly talented players is unlikely to beat a talented, experienced team in a seven-game series in the NBA Playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets might need to prove they can play more like a talented team than a team with great individuals.

Locker-room chemistry will always be key for any team aiming to go all the way. For the Brooklyn Nets, that aspect seems to be covered at the moment.

However, on-court chemistry remains to be seen. The Brooklyn Nets' Big Three and other big signings like LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin have not played together yet.

There are 40 All-Star appearances between Durant, Irving, Harden, Aldridge and Griffin. And it is likely that egos might need to be kept in check for the team to flourish.

Griffin and Aldridge's best days are likely behind them. But the pair help the Brooklyn Nets go all the way rather than showing fleeting glimpses of their old form.