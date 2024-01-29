5 changes Darvin Ham could make to turn LA Lakers' season around without any trades

Despite becoming the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament champions this year, the LA Lakers have somehow replicated the situation they were in a season ago. Last year, the Purple and Gold have struggled to climb their way to the top of the Western Conference before making significant trades during the trade deadline. This year, things seem the same.

Having that in mind, the LA Lakers are one of the teams heavily rumored to opt for a trade before the deadline to make improvements to the team before the postseason commences. However, many believe that the Lakers don't need to switch up their roster but instead make adjustments to the resources they currently have.

With that said, let's take a look at five ways Darvin Ham can turn things around for the Lakers without trading their current players.

5 ways the LA Lakers can improve without opting for a trade

#1 Keep the current starting five

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

The LA Lakers' current starting lineup consists of Anthony Davis (Center), LeBron James (Power Forward), Taurean Prince (Small Forward), Austin Reaves (Shooting Guard), and D'Angelo Russell (Point Guard). In their last 10 games, the Lakers have gone 6-4 and have shown glimpses of finally stitching together a stretch of wins in the near future.

Looking at each one's averages in the last 10 games played, D'Angelo Russell is averaging 25.0 points LeBron James with 24.3 points, Anthony Davis with 24.1 points, Austin Reaves with 14.5 points, and Taurean Prince with 10.1 points. With those scoring numbers, the current starting five is the most offensive-oriented lineup in the Lakers' roster.

#2 Utilize Christian Wood more

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

Christian Wood is the only backup center for the Lakers. Anthony Davis can only do so much playing at the center position. Davis is more of a power forward who likes chucking up shots from mid-range rather than playing in the paint. AD is most effective against defenders when he posts up for a turnaround jumper.

Darvin Ham could utilize Christian Wood's presence in the paint more often, maximizing the potential of Davis in the process. While AD has undeniably effectively played his role as the Lakers' only big man for several seasons now, we think it's best if he could play in a manner that he's most comfortable in to further boost LA's offensive prowess.

#3 Reduce the minutes of Cam Reddish

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

One player the LA Lakers fans aren't feeling at the moment is Cam Reddish. Darvin Ham was flamed for giving Reddish ample minutes only for him to barely contribute to the team. Cam currently averages 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.

The reason behind Cam Reddish's astounding playing time is due to his defensive prowess. He's currently averaging 1.2 steals per game, however, letting him play for more than 20 minutes a game might be a stretch. Ham could instead sacrifice a chunk of his playing time and give it to the more efficient players. Reddish can still be utilized in situational instances when they need solid defense.

#4 Increase Rui Hachimura's minutes

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Despite his numbers not backing him up, Rui Hachimura is one of the LA Lakers' trump cards. When he gets in the rhythm, Hachimura has a knack for scoring and is capable of keeping up with the team's primary scorers. Based on what we've seen so far, Rui is the type of player who needs more playing time to find his stroke and deal damage on the hardwood.

There were four games this season when Rui Hachimura scored at least 20 points or more. His most efficient game was back in November against the Houston Rockets when he added 24 points and eight rebounds in 26 minutes of play. Since he's played 20.8 minutes per game this January, his numbers have slightly decreased, making him less efficient on the court.

#5 The Lakers need Anthony Davis in the fourth quarter

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

As of late, despite Anthony Davis' ability to be one of the league's top scorers, the LA Lakers utilize his role as a big man more than getting him heavily involved on offense, especially in the fourth quarter.

In the majority of their games, the Lakers tend to start strong and then flop towards the end. With that in mind, LA will need all the firepower they can get down the stretch if they wish to maintain their dominance throughout the entirety of each game.

