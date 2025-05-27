5 Chris Paul landing spots including blockbuster reunion with Mavs star

San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Chris Paul got the playing time he wanted after joining the team last summer. He started all 82 games in the 2024-25 regular season, mentoring young stars Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

His starting place isn't guaranteed ahead of the 2025-26 season. NBA insider Marc Stein gave an update on the 12-time All-Star's situation in his blog post, "The Stein Line," on Monday.

The Spurs’ acquisition of De'Aaron Fox in February, Castle's impressive rookie season and a potential draft selection of Dylan Harper have sparked speculation about his future.

"Anticipation is building that Paul could be on the move again this offseason even though his time as a Spur as a mentor to Wembanyama and a young team overall was an unabashed success," Stein wrote.

He would become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the NBA Finals. After a season that saw him average 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, he is attracting interest from several teams.

What teams are reportedly interested in the "Point God?" Let's take a look at the top five landing spots.

Top five landing spots for Chris Paul

Chris Paul is reportedly attracting interest from a couple of teams in the league. While he hasn't officially spoken about his future, one thing is clear: CP3 would want to end his career with a ring and/or playing with a team that would guarantee him sufficient playing time.

#1. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly interested in signing Chris Paul. The Mavs are reportedly looking for an experienced point guard to fill in for Kyrie Irving, who is sidelined due to an ACL injury.

This could potentially lead to a reunion between Paul and Irving, who last played together for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics.

The positive to this is that Paul could provide the same level of mentorship he gave to Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle to projected No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. However, the idea of a bench role when Irving returns from his injury might not suit well with him.

#2. Portland Trail Blazers

Chris Paul is reportedly attracting interest from the Portland Trail Blazers, Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Tuesday. His presence would see him bring experience to a team that finished 12th in the West with a 36-46 record.

However, Portland GM Joe Cronin reportedly suggested that he likes the roster. However, league insiders believe the Blazers would like to add a veteran guard to mentor Scoot Henderson.

#3. OKC Thunder

While this might sound nearly impossible, it's the NBA, and anything can happen. Chris Paul's relationship with the franchise, who played for the Thunder in the 2019-20 season, and its best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, might be a boost for him to join an organization that can deliver him his first ring.

Both stars played together for only one season, with the reigning MVP considering Paul a mentor, big brother and friend. Paul attended Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP presentation, demonstrating their strong bond.

#4. LA Clippers

Another family ground for Chris Paul, maybe not the Intuit Dome. Paul spent six years with the Clippers during the "Lob City" era, making four All-Star teams and leading them to the playoffs every season.

Although his superstar days might be behind him, his basketball IQ and leadership are top-tier. He could be signed on a veteran deal that wouldn't significantly impact their cap space.

#5. San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul's invaluable contribution to the younger players on the team might make the San Antonio Spurs re-sign him on another short-term contract.

However, his desire to win a championship and play regularly might not be fulfilled. He could stay back in San Antonio and help nurture the Spurs' next projected star, Dylan Harper and be a veteran presence when needed from the bench.

