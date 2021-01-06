5 cities the NBA must consider in their plans to expand 

According to insiders, the NBA may have plans to expand in the upcoming years. The prospect of expansion is extremely exciting for fans who may not have a team to represent their city as it would give them a franchise closer to home to get behind.

With that in mind, here are 5 cities that the NBA could look towards as possible targets for expansion.

Which cities should the NBA consider for their expansion plans?

#1 Seattle

Seattle

Most NBA fans know that prior to relocation, the OKC Thunder were actually known as the Seattle SuperSonics, and as the name applies, they represented the city of Seattle.

The team had to relocate due to the fact that the city just couldn't fund an NBA level arena at the time. However, that problem seems to belong in the past now, as a new arena looks set to be opened in the city this year.

Seattle, perk up your ears - I asked Adam Silver more about the NBA's plans for expansion in the near future: pic.twitter.com/smGfPQpRAk — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 24, 2020

Seattle already has a fair bit of goodwill in the NBA community. Given how much history the city has with the NBA, it would be extremely exciting to see it being represented in the league once again.

#2 Las Vegas

Las Vegas

The NBA is no stranger to Las Vegas. Before the pandemic, the Summer League had been held in the city almost every time.

While Las Vegas is unlikely to be a massive market if the expansion does include the city, the NBA can possibly still get a full house for games if they can coordinate with casinos and other businesses present there.

Overall, given the connection the NBA already has with Las Vegas, it may not be a bad idea to give the city a team of its own to get behind.

#3 Mexico City

Mexico City

Mexico City is one of the few cities that have been linked as obvious targets for the NBA's expansion.

Not only have teams played regular-season games there on occasion, but Commissioner Adam Silver has also acknowledged the positive ticket sales and interest for the NBA in the city.

If the games played there should be considered as tests, it is fair to say that Mexico City passed with flying colors and needs to be one of the first to receive an NBA team in the expansion.

#4 Kansas City

Kansas City

According to multiple NBA insiders, the league has considered Kansas City as a potential target for expansion and even view it as one of the bigger basketball markets among targets.

Adam Silver says NBA expansion is inevitable and Seattle is no doubt on the table 👀 https://t.co/mQHrpDd8Nc pic.twitter.com/w60BELlARw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2017

It is no secret that the city has been looking to be the home of an NBA team. Kansas City already has basketball in its culture, with the Kansas Jayhawks being one of the biggest basketball programs in the country.

Given the potential it has, Kansas City could be the perfect city to tap into during this potential expansion.

#5 Vancouver

Vancouver (Credits: Grizzly Bear Blues)

Much like the OKC Thunder, prior to their relocation, the Grizzles represented the city of Vancouver.

At the time, the franchise couldn't do that well due to the absence of superstar talent and the overall lack of interest from fans in the area.

However, with the resounding support the Toronto Raptors have gotten from the entirety of Canada, perhaps it's time for the NBA to give Vancouver another chance.

With all the potential that Canadian cities have now, there is a very good possibility that Vancouver turns into one of the biggest markets in the NBA if given the opportunity during the expansion.

