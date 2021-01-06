NBA News: Jarrett Allen cites Rudy Gobert's big contract as motivation for huge night 

Jarrett Allen was all praise for Rudy Gobert after the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, and his comments make up today's NBA news.

The 22-year-old played like a man possessed during the game and, according to many, even outperformed Rudy Gobert.

In the post-game interview, Jarrett Allen proclaimed that Gobert had earned his massive and somewhat controversial contract. However, the Brooklyn Nets star also believes that he has the ability to play at the level of the former Defensive Player of the Year and went out on Tuesday to prove it.

The American admitted to having a different approach to Tuesday's game. He implied that while he usually tries to do his part for the team, he wanted be just a bit more aggressive against the Utah Jazz.

Jarrett Allen further spoke about Rudy Gobert's contract and referred to it as a source of motivation for himself. The player believes that he has a similar skillset to the Frenchman and can perform at his level.

Allen also believes that if he can play at that level consistently, he could be in line for a similar contract.

NBA News: Jarrett Allen scores 19 points for the Brooklyn Nets against the Utah Jazz

During the game, which ended with a score of 130-96 in the Brooklyn Nets' favor, Jarrett Allen had a monster 19 points and 18 rebounds and looked aggressive throughout.

Jarrett Allen on facing Rudy Gobert:



“I want to go out there, try my best, and prove that I can be on that level of a center in the league. He did just get that big contract that he earned playing amazing defense and being an offensive threat."



Jarett Allen is already one of the better rim protectors in the NBA. If the player can continue at this level, it won't be long before he truly gets on Rudy Gobert's level as a center, if not even better.

