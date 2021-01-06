Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Match Preview - January 5th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to face off against the Charlotte Hornets in an intriguing NBA Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday.

The Hawks have had a strong start to the season and have shown they can push to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs. On the other hand, while the Hornets have shown the potential to enter the postseason in the near future, many still question whether the team can do much damage this year.

Match Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, 6th January 2021 - 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, 7th January 2020 - 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have not had the greatest start to the season so far and currently have a 2-5 record.

However, the team has been trending in the right direction. The Hornets' offense is starting to come together, while the players are showing improvement on defense as well.

The biggest issue at this stage seems to be Devonte' Graham, who is going through a massive slump. The 25-year-old has been misfiring over the last few games.

While Graham's playmaking has been sufficient, it was never elite. Add that to his non-existent defense, and he is starting to turn into a liability, especially when his shot isn't falling.

The Hornets will hope Devontae Graham, who was a MIP candidate last year, can get out of his funk before it's too late and help their potential playoff push.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball may only be a rookie, but his impact on the team goes far beyond than what the box score shows.

While the 19-year-old is still finding his footing when it comes to shooting and scoring, his playmaking has been terrific from the get-go.

In his absence, the Charlotte Hornets' offense is often prone to stagnation, with the ball being rotated from side to side with no real purpose or ambition.

LaMelo Ball grabs the offensive board and beats the 1st quarter buzzer! #NBARooks #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/PdLd4xe178 — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2020

But as soon Ball steps onto the floor, the Charlotte offense looks far more fluid. The team score more effortlessly and breaks down opposing defenses much more quickly.

Although LaMelo Ball is not be starting for the franchise yet, his impact off the bench will make him pivotal for the Charlotte Hornets against the Atlanta Hawks.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G Devonte' Graham, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Bismack Biyombo

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks have looked impressive this season. The team's current record stands at 4-3, and they look far better than they did last season. However, there still are concerns.

While there certainly is no lack of offensive firepower on this team, the Hawks' defense still needs to improve significantly.

Another concern for the Atlanta Hawks has been their injury list. Ahead of this game, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Tony Snell, Onyeka Okongwu, and Danilo Gallinari are all either doubtful or have been ruled out.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young

Trae Young has been incredible for the Atlanta Hawks during this campaign. The 22-year-old has averaged 28.6 points and 9.1 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc. While his defense is still poor, Young is one of the best scorers in the NBA right now.

Trae Young breaking out all sorts of moves to get to the rim



(via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/t1WdyROJIP — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) December 31, 2020

Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks Preview

This is an important game, as neither the Charlotte Hornets nor the Atlanta Hawks want to miss out on the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

However, the Hawks are clearly the better-balanced roster and have much more variety on offense. The Hornets have been struggling with their shooting and unless Devontae Graham can bounce back from his slump, the Atlanta Hawks should pick up a win here.

Where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcast locally on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

