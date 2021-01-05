What channel is Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Chicago Bulls are scheduled to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA Season 2020-21. Both teams have started the season relatively well but need to build on the momentum they have and can't afford to take their foot off the gas.

With both franchises looking to make a push for the playoffs in their stacked Conferences, every game is vital. This fixture could potentially be a fiercely competitive battle and is a must-watch for NBA fans.

Team News - Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have multiple injury concerns ahead of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The franchise will have four players sidelined with injury, including Lauri Markkanen, who had finally started to find his footing this season. Devon Dotson will also be doubtful for this game as per reports.

Given how many of their players will be absent for this game, the Chicago Bulls' rotation will likely be affected and could hold them back during this game.

Injured: Lauri Markkanen, Chandler Hutchinson, Tomas Satoransky, Ryan Arcidiacono

Doubtful: Devon Dotson

Suspended: None

Team News - Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers

Heading into this game, the Portland Trail Blazers have a few injury concerns of their own.

Zach Collins has been completely ruled out by the franchise ahead of this fixture completely.

While reports claim Rodney Hood is recovering at a good pace, it seems like he could miss this fixture. The forward has been listed as questionable ahead of the match against the Chicago Bulls.

Injured: Zach Collins

Doubtful: Rodney Hood

Suspended: None

At What time will Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz NBA game commence?

USA: 5th January 2020, 10:30 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 6th January 2020, 9:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers?

For those in the USA, this game will be broadcasted locally on the AT&T Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

