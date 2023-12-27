5 coaches who can replace Monty Williams for Detroit Pistons

Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons dropped their 27th straight game on Tuesday, falling 118-112 to the Brooklyn Nets. Following the loss, the Pistons have the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history, leading some to question Williams’ job security.

Williams signed a massive six-year, $78.5 million contract to become Detroit’s coach this past offseason. The 52-year-old was viewed as a player development coach with vast playoff experience who could help the Pistons’ young roster take the next step.

However, after finishing with a league-worst 17-65 record last season, Detroit (2-28), is on track for just five or six wins this season.

Given that Williams is in his first season with the Pistons, the franchise may be reluctant to fire him so soon. However, if their losing streak continues, Detroit’s front office may have no choice but to consider his contract a sunk cost and move on.

If the Pistons ultimately look to replace Williams, there are some intriguing coaching candidates on the market. This includes both proven veteran head coaches and up-and-coming assistants.

On that note, here are five coaches who could succeed Williams in Detroit:

5 coaching candidates who could replace Monty Williams as Detroit Pistons coach

#5. Sam Cassell

Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell (H/T Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

An assistant coach since 2009, Sam Cassell is widely regarded as being overdue for a head coaching opportunity. The 54-year-old has been an assistant with the Washington Wizards, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and now the Boston Celtics.

He has accumulated most of his coaching experience working alongside NBA champion coach Doc Rivers. Meanwhile, the former 15-year NBA veteran won three titles during his playing career. So, he knows what it takes to succeed in the league.

Additionally, Cassell has been touted as a player development coach. He has reportedly aided in the development of numerous stars, including John Wall, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Maxey.

So, he could be a strong candidate to help develop the Pistons’ young roster centered around rising star guard Cade Cunningham.

#4. Charles Lee

Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee (H/T Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Another highly regarded Boston Celtics assistant, Charles Lee was a finalist for the Pistons’ head coaching position before they hired Williams. The 39-year-old has been an assistant since 2014 with the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston.

Lee has spent most of his coaching career shadowing two-time Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer. He was part of the Bucks’ 2021 NBA title staff alongside Budenholzer. So despite his age, he has considerable experience.

Like Cassell, Lee is viewed as a player development coach, who helped develop star wing Khris Middleton and sharpshooter Grayson Allen in Milwaukee. He is also regarded as a tactical, innovative coach who always brings a positive outlook.

Given that he is only 39, Lee could relate to the Pistons’ young roster and grow alongside them.

#3. Jordi Fernandez

Sacramento Kings associate coach Jordi Fernandez (H/T THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu)

Another of the league’s brightest young coaching candidates is Sacramento Kings associate coach Jordi Fernandez. The 41-year-old is viewed as a bright offensive mind with a direct, no-nonsense coaching style.

He has been an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets and Kings since 2016, serving under NBA champion coaches Michael Malone and Mike Brown. Before that, Fernandez served as a player development coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and as a G League head coach with the Canton Charge.

Additionally, he took over as Team Canada’s men’s national basketball team head coach this past summer. He led Canada to the bronze medal at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Fernandez has worked with some of the league’s top stars, including LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. So, between his vast experience and youth, he could be an ideal long-term fit in Detroit.

#2. Kenny Atkinson

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson (H/T (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is the first coach on this list who has proven himself as both an assistant and head coach.

Atkinson helped establish the Brooklyn Nets’ team culture during their rebuilding phase in the late 2010s. The 56-year-old coached the franchise from 2016 to 2020, finishing with a 118-190 (.383) record.

Atkinson notably led the Nets to the sixth seed (42-40) in the 2018-19 season. He did so despite their leading scorer being notoriously streaky shooter D’Angelo Russell (21.1 points per game).

Brooklyn lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia 76ers in his lone playoff series coaching the franchise. However, many respected what he accomplished with the Nets.

Atkinson ultimately stepped down as Brooklyn’s coach in 2020. He has since served as an assistant with the LA Clippers and Warriors, where he won the 2022 NBA title. Additionally, he has served as an assistant with the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks, with his coaching career dating back to 2008.

Overall, Atkinson is a proven player development coach with championship experience. Meanwhile, he has served alongside some of the league’s most esteemed coaches, including Steve Kerr, Mike D’Antoni and Mike Budenholzer.

So, Atkinson could be an ideal coaching candidate for the Pistons. However, it’s unclear whether he would be interested in the role. He passed on a head coaching opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets in 2022 to remain an assistant with Golden State.

#1. Mike Budenholzer

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer ( H/T AP Photo/Morry Gash)

If the Pistons are set on winning now, Mike Budenholzer should be near the top of their list. The 54-year-old is renowned for his regular season success, as he coached two separate 60-win teams with the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

He has a career coaching record of 484-317 (.604) over 10 seasons with Atlanta and Milwaukee. Additionally, he has a playoff record of 56-48 (.538), including the Bucks’ 2021 NBA title run.

Before becoming a head coach, Budenholzer worked as an assistant under five-time champion coach Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. He held that position from 1996 to 2013. So, he could bring a considerable amount of experience to the Pistons.