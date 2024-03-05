5 current NBA centers with best 3-point shooting percentage ft. Victor Wembanyama & more

Every NBA team has players with defined roles. Most develop their games based on what they can mostly capitalize on. However, in the last decade or two, the NBA has seen 3-point shooting become an important aspect of winning more games.

Keeping that change in mind, teams have been encouraging players to improve their shooting percentage from beyond the arc. An NBA center is never expected to shoot high volume from the 3-point line. However, a center who can shoot from beyond the arc is a bonus for any team.

Here is the list of centers with the best 3-point shooting percentage in the NBA.

5 current NBA centers with best 3-point shooting percentage

#5, Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is shooting 33.3% from the 3-point line.

Victor Wembanyama is the latest version of the Unicorn, after Kristaps Porzingis, only better in almost every aspect.

Although it is Wembanyama’s rookie season in the NBA, his stats are more impressive than most veterans. Wemby is averaging 20.9 points, 3.4 assists, 10.2 rebounds and a league-leading 3.4 blocks per contest for the San Antonio Spurs.

Even at 7-foot-4, Wembanyama can dribble and pull crossovers and also shoot like a guard. He is shooting 33.3% from the 3-point line and has made three or more 3-point shots 10 times.

#4, Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez is shooting 34.7% from the 3-point line.

Brook Lopez wasn’t a 3-point shooter. In his first six seasons, he did not attempt a 3-point shot. Lopez started to make shots in his last season with the Brooklyn Nets, the team that drafted him. Since the 2016-17 season, Lopez has never shot less than 30%.

Lopez is over 7 feet, and his 3-point shot is without a jumper. The Milwaukee Bucks center can stand outside the perimeter area and shoot at a high percentage. In 2018, Lopez made eight 3-point shots in a game. This season, the Bucks player is shooting 34.7% from the 3-point line.

#3, Al Horford

Al Horford is shooting 40.5% from the 3-point line.

Al Horford is the prime example that a player shouldn’t stop adding new dimensions to their game. When Horford came into the league, he wasn’t a 3-point shooter. For the first eight seasons, he almost didn’t shoot any.

However, since then, he has been a good shooter from beyond the arc. Yes, it might be hard to believe considering his shooting form. Last season, the Celtics star shot 44.6% from the 3-point line. This season, he is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

#2, Naz Reid

Naz Reid is shooting over 41.0% from the 3-point line.

Naz Reid is playing his fifth year in the NBA and also the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota's bench is one of the league's best in 3-point shooting, making over 37%. Reid is a crucial part of that scoring. He can dominate the paint and punish the defender from beyond the arc.

Reid has proved to be one of the most reliable players for coach Chris Finch. This season, he is averaging 12.3 ppg on 48.2% shooting from the field and 41.0% shooting from beyond the arc.

#1, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl Anthony-Town is shooting over 40% from the three-point line

After Anthony Edwards came on board, he and Karl-Anthony Towns provided the Timberwolves with their star power.

Towns has always been an impactful offensive player. He can dunk, he can finish well in the paint and he can shoot 3-point shots at a high percentage. This season, Towns is shooting a career-high 42.3% from beyond the arc. Moreover, this is the fifth time in his NBA career that KAT has shot over 40% from the 3-point line in a season.