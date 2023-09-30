5 current NBA stars who could have played in the NFL

The NBA is full of elite athletes. Some of the best stars in the league are explosive, powerful and can change direction exceptionally well. With such a high level of athleticism, some players might have no issues changing sports and continuing to play professionally.

The NFL is one of the most physically demanding sports leagues in the world. The constant explosive movement, need for a quick first step and desire for physicality make the league enjoyable. However, professional football isn't for everybody, as many college football stars struggle to adapt.

Nevertheless, with the amount of athletic talent in the NBA, multiple players could switch to the NFL and be high-level players at their positions. Here are a few NBA players who could have had a career in the NFL.

Current NBA stars who could have played in the NFL

Zion Williamson

Not every player in the list is in their prime. However, when at their best, there should be no doubt that they would have found success in the NFL, assuming they found themselves in a good situation.

Here's a look at five NBA players who could have thrived in the NFL:

#1 LeBron James

There isn't a better athlete alive. LeBron James has the size, frame and athletic gifts to dominate at any sport he chooses. If "The King" had decided to play in the NFL, he could have become one of the greatest the league has ever seen — just as he did with the NBA.

LeBron would also have been one of the more versatile players in the NFL. The NBA legend could have played as an offensive or defensive lineman, a wide receiver or a tight end.

#2 Zion Williamson

Like James, Zion Williamson has all the physical gifts to be an elite-level NFL player.

The New Orleans Pelicans star's strength would have ensured he dominated on an NFL field and could have become a superstar in America's most popular sports league.

However, given Williamson's injury history, he may have struggled with the increased physicality of the league. Hence, the NBA is likely the better place for Williamson, as Pelicans fans hope to see in the upcoming season.

#3 Russell Westbrook

Unlike James and Williamson, Russell Westbrook doesn't possess the bulky frame that could dominate at multiple positions.

However, the former MVP would have been an exceptional running back in the NFL. Westbrook is one of the most twitchy athletes in the NBA, which would have allowed him to run passing routes at blistering speeds.

Westbrook's rapid movement would have seen him break through tackles and contested catches. The veteran guard could have been a record-breaker had he chosen football over the NBA.

#4 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is a mixture of brute strength and high-level athleticism. Edwards is as explosive as they come but also has the muscular frame to ensure that his body can withstand the punishment the NFL has to offer.

When Edwards was 10, he was ranked among the top running backs in America before he switched his focus to basketball. Edwards could also have played as a cornerback or quarterback.

#5 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is the only non-American player on this list. However, when you look at his passing ability and how he consistently reads a defense while on the move, it's clear Simmons could have been a high-level quarterback.

At 6-foot-10, Simmons has the height to see over the line of scrimmage and would have no problem picking out openings in passing lanes. Simmons has also shown that he's a high-level athlete who could have fared well in scramble situations.