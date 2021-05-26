5 most disappointing Orlando Magic seasons

Although the Orlando Magic have never won an NBA championship, they have had impressive runs since their introduction to the league in 1989.

Orlando has been home to some of the biggest stars in NBA history. But just like every other franchise, there have been rebuilding periods during which they've embarked on some abysmal runs.

Orlando Magic's five most disappointing seasons in the NBA

The Orlando Magic are one of the newest teams to join the NBA through its expansion program. The highlight of their time in the NBA was undoubtedly their appearance in two NBA Finals. However, that success has been offset by some truly woeful seasons.

On that note, we take a look at the five most disappointing Orlando Magic seasons in the NBA.

#5 1991-92 season

Orlando Magic center Greg Kite

The 1991-92 season was a transition season for the Orlando Magic, and they finished the regular season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic finished with a win percentage of .256 and recorded a 17-game losing streak that lasted the entire December and early January. The franchise's leading scorer, Nick Anderson, participated in the Slam Dunk contest during the All-Star weekend in Orlando but didn't find much success as he was eliminated in the semifinals.

Orlando would go on to draft the legendary Shaquille O'Neal the following year.

#4 2003-04 season

Doc Rivers, in his fifth season in charge of Orlando, was looking to take them to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. The Magic had been eliminated in the first round in their three previous forays into the playoffs and were hoping to make a deeper run.

In 2004, Tracy McGrady dropped an Orlando Magic franchise record 62 points.

But the Magic got off to a disastrous start, winning just one of their first 20 games which led to the sacking of Rivers. Johnny Davis was handed the reins but he could not turn their fortunes around as the team went on a 13-game losing streak towards the end of the season.

Despite having the league's leading scorer Tracy McGrady, the Orlando Magic were unable to string together a winning run and finished the season with a 21-61 record.

#3 2020-21 season

Chasson Randle of the Orlando Magic

Orlando were ravaged by injuries over the course of the 2020-21 season which, coupled with poor performances and questionable decision-making, contributed to a miserable campaign as they finished second-bottom in the Eastern Conference.

How bad has the Orlando Magic offense been for the past 5 seasons?



This is how they’ve ranked in the #NBA in points per game:



2020-21 - 29th (104.3)

2019-20 - 24th (107.3)

2018-19 - 24th (107.3)

2017-18 - 24th (103.4)

2016-17 - 27th (101.1)

Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, and Aaron Gordon were traded before the deadline, leaving the team short of experience. Markelle Fultz's injury early in the season also played a huge role in their struggles. Orlando had the worst field goal percentage in franchise history (.429) and finished the season with a 21-51 record.

After such a dismal campaign, it will be interesting to see what moves the team makes in the offseason to try and return to relevance.

#2 2012-13 season

Arron Afflalo of the Orlando Magic

The season after Stan Van Gundy's departure proved to be one of the worst in franchise history. The Orlando Magic team went from a sixth-placed finish the previous season to bottom of the standings in 2013.

With only 20 victories, the Magic missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 campaign.

#1 1989-90 season

Orlando Magic's inaugural season in the NBA did not go according to plan. Although franchises are not expected to be top contenders in their debut season, a last-place finish is far from ideal.

Orlando took the court for the first time on 4 November in front of a sold-out crowd, who watched the team fall to a 111-106 defeat by the New Jersey Nets.

Orlando went on to post a 18-64 record for the season with a field-goal percentage of .459. Terry Catledge led the Magic in scoring with 19.4 points per game.