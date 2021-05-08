5 most disappointing players from the 2020-21 NBA season

The NBA is home to an abundance of incredible talent. However, there are a few players who have struggled to keep up with the intensity of the league.

Identifying the reasons for a player's decline in performance can be difficult because it could be more of a mental than a physical issue. Regardless, NBA players are expected to perform at the highest level, and it can be disheartening to see a rising star lose his way.

Ranking 5 of the NBA's most disappointing players in the 2020-21 season

The measure of an NBA player's performance varies depending on the parameters used.

Here are the five most disappointing players of the 2020-21 NBA season.

#5 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

It might be surprising to see Anthony Davis on this list because of his contributions to the LA Lakers during their NBA title-winning campaign. However, the forward has struggled for form this season largely due to injuries.

Davis started the 2020-21 NBA season on a high note but was out with a calf strain after 28 games. He missed 30 games in the stretch and has been a shadow of his former self since his return.

The forward averaged a woeful 39.3% from the field in his last eight games. His poor offensive display, coupled with LeBron James' unavailability, might have cost the LA Lakers their chance of being back-to-back champions.

#4 Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2020, which led many to believe that he would take the league by storm in his sophomore year. However, that has not been the case as he has been performing way below expectations this season.

Although he has not endured an outright dreadful season, Morant has not made the leap many people expected him to make. In fact, he is almost a mirror image of his rookie self, averaging the same numbers in rebounds, assists, and steals.

Morant's field goal, 3-point, 2-point and free throw percentages are lower than his NBA rookie season averages. While he has had impressive displays this season, he has not improved since his rookie campaign.

#3 Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors

Kevon Looney has played for the Golden State Warriors since his introduction into the NBA. His efforts in the 2019 playoffs did not go unnoticed as he was offered a $15 million contract afterward.

However, Looney has not been able to help his team's offense this season and is not much of a defensive juggernaut either. His display in the Warriors' last outing was hard to watch, as the 24-year-old recorded only two points after 27 minutes of play.

#2 James Wiseman

James Wiseman #33 high-fives Draymond Green #23

Although James Wiseman has been sidelined with a knee injury, he has found it increasingly difficult to impact the game for the Golden State Warriors.

The rookie has enough time to improve, but he remains a traditional center with little offensive versatility and is utterly unreliable on the defensive end.

#1 P.J Tucker

P.J Tucker

PJ Tucker has spent 12 seasons in the NBA and has established himself as an elite defender. With age and less athleticism, however, he is nowhere close to his prime this season.

The forward is not known for his superb contribution on offense, which is why he is one of the most disappointing players in the NBA this season.

The veteran has found it hard to adapt in the Milwaukee Bucks team as their game is played at an incredibly fast pace. He is averaging 2.7 points and 3 rebounds in 15 games played.