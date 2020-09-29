5 most dominant NBA dynasties of all time

The LA Lakers led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis qualified for the 2020 NBA finals. After dominating NBA championship contenders like Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, the LA Lakers are set to be the title favourites for the foreseeable future.

Teams like LA Lakers and yesteryear's Golden State Warriors showcase the importance of building a dynasty in the NBA. In this article, we will take a look at the five most dominant dynasties in NBA history.

The top 5 NBA dynasties of all time

#5 Miami Heat (2011-2014)

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings

When the trio of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh joined hands in 2011, the expectations were that the Heat would dominate for years to come.

However, four years and two NBA championships later, the 'Heatles' broke up. The dynasty came to an end after LeBron James opted to join his hometown team Cleveland Cavaliers as he had to fulfill the promise of bringing a championship to Ohio.

Despite only winning two NBA titles, the Heat reached four finals and overcame two super teams in OKC Thunder (2012) and San Antonio Spurs (2013).

#4 Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2004)

Bryant drives.

When a young Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal came together in the late 90s, few expected them to three-peat their way to stardom. However, coached by NBA legend Phil Jackson, the legendary dynasty won three consecutive titles from 2001-2003.

Shaquille O' Neal dominated teams in the paint, and Kobe Bryant became one of the best scorer and defender in the league. However, after three successful seasons, the duo disbanded due to personal differences.

Shaquille O'Neal left for Miami Heat and won another ring in 2006 while Bryant chose to end his career with the Lakers.

#3 Golden State Warriors (2015-2019)

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors

Many eyebrows were raised in 2016 when Kevin Durant, one of the best scorers in the NBA, decided to join 2015 champions Golden State Warriors.

The San Francisco-based franchise already had stars like 2-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson; the addition of a talent like Durant made the team unstoppable.

The Golden State Warriors dynasty coached by Steve Kerr won three NBA championships: two with Kevin Durant and one without him. However, the dynasty ended on a brutal note when both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson succumbed to long-term injuries in the 2019 NBA finals which the Warriros lost against the Toronto Raptors.

#2 Boston Celtics (1956-1969)

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

In an incredible span of 13 years, from the 1956-57 season to the 1968-69 season, the Boston Celtics led by legendary center Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles. The team boasted 13 Hall of Famers and absolutely annihilated other NBA teams en route to a record tally of titles.

With such a dominant run for more than a decade, the 60s Celtics are widely regarded as one of the greatest dynasties in the NBA by fans and experts alike, and rightly so, considering they won as many as 11 championships.

#1 Chicago Bulls (1991-1998)

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Bobcats

With the exception of 1994 and 1995, the Chicago Bulls dynasty won an NBA championship every season. The 2-year gap was a result of Michael Jordan's voluntary retirement during the prime of his career that saw him play minor league baseball for two years.

The 6-time championship-winning Bulls team created new and broke old records as it elevated Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson to stardom.

Michael Jordan is widely heralded as the greatest player of all time, thanks to his exploits with the legendary team. The Bulls never lost in the NBA finals and finished 1995-96 with 72 wins, a record that was eventually broken by the Golden State Warriors in 2015-16.