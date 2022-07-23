5 most expensive cars owned by LeBron James

LeBron James has spent his career being one of the top players in the NBA from a very young age and continues to do so. After winning the 2020 title with the LA Lakers, James even signed a two-year contract extension worth $85 million.

Over the years, James has become an intelligent businessman with a lot of successful ventures and charitable projects. He is also an avid car collector, choosing to fill his garage with luxury cars from different brands.

James has invested a lot of money to populate a garage that most people can only dream about. Let’s take a look at some of them:

#5: Porsche 911 Turbo S, $207,000

Porsche 911 Turbo S

James shares a deep bond with his former teammate Dwyane Wade, which is exhibited in his car collection. James and Wade are both owners of the Porsche 911 Turbo S, with the former owning a black one and the latter a white edition. Reportedly, Wade likes to call the pair of cars “Batman and Robin.”

The Porsche 911 Turbo S can go from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 205 mph.

#4: Ferrari 458 Spider, $234,000

James was often spotted in his Ferrari 458 Spider during his time with the Miami Heat. He even came up on a show hosted by Derrick G – a creative engineer – called “A Day in the Life of LeBron James.” The show mostly revolved around James’ practice routine before the playoffs, but that Ferrari was his commute at that point.

The Ferrari 458 Spider owned by James was in a dark red shade, which he customized to his liking. The car went from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds (in 2013), while hitting a top speed of 199 mph.

#3: Mercedes-Maybach 57 S, $380,000

Mercedes-Maybach 57 S

James prefers a good balance between speed and luxury, and the Mercedes-Maybach 57 S is the perfect definition of luxury. The manufacturer’s special edition car was purchased by James when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it dons “KNG OF OH” on its license plate.

The luxury car has a Mercedes-AMG engine that offers a top speed of 171 mph.

#2: Rolls-Royce Phantom, $450,000

Rolls-Royce Phantom

James put on a solid night on his 25th birthday, scoring 48 points in a win against the Atlanta Hawks. But that is probably not how he will remember the night, given a special birthday present from Shaquille O’Neal. In 2009, O’Neal shared his love for the Rolls-Royce Phantom with James, gifting him an absolute beauty.

The Phantom is powered by a 6.7 liter V12 engine, which provides an acceleration of 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds. The top speed was reportedly limited to 149 mph.

#1: Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, $670,000

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

James’ most expensive car has a unique feature: It matches his Nike LeBron X1 “King’s Pride,” that sported a floral print. Nike put together an event to launch the shoe alongside the car, which was designed in a Mediterranean floral livery by Rich B.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport LeBron James' Lamborghini Aventador Roadster has a custom paint job to match the floral print on his LeBron X1s. bit.ly/1hzIM5p LeBron James' Lamborghini Aventador Roadster has a custom paint job to match the floral print on his LeBron X1s. bit.ly/1hzIM5p

Lamborghini is also considered among the top few when it comes to speed. The car can reportedly go from 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 217 mph.

