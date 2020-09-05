5 factors that make the Brooklyn Nets under Steve Nash favorites to win the NBA Championship next season

In a blockbuster fashion, Brooklyn Nets announced on Thursday that they have hired Steve Nash as their new head coach. This news has caught the fans around the world by surprise as Nash has no prior experience in coaching an NBA team.

Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP, retired from basketball in 2015. It'll be interesting to see how Nash mentors superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn nets during the 2019 NBA free agency. With two All-Stars joining an already talented Brooklyn roster, this naturally makes them a strong contender for the NBA championship from the next season.

With the addition of Steve Nash, here's a look at why Brooklyn Nets are among the favorites to win the NBA championship next season.

#1 Kevin Durant is back

Kevin Durant is looking to make a comeback next season for the Brooklyn Nets

Let's be honest - whatever team Kevin Durant plays for naturally becomes a championship a contender. With the ability to score from anywhere on the court, Kevin is arguably the best offensive talent of this generation.

But things changed dramatically for KD when he went down with an Achilles injury during the 2018-19 NBA finals. Having not played a single game during the entire 2019-20 NBA season, he is expected to make his NBA return for the next season.

If this 6'10" sniper manages to find a way to play like his older self, he's bound to dominate the league and be a contender for MVP.

#2 Brooklyn Nets' new coach Steve Nash is a basketball genius

Steve Nash will be making his debut as the Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets next season

During his illustrious 19-year career as a player, Steve was known for his exceptional passing abilities and high basketball IQ. In fact, he is considered one of the best playmakers in NBA history.

Even though he's new to a coaching role, there are reasons to believe he'll be great at it. After his retirement, the Suns legend took on the role of 'Player Development Consultant' for the Golden State Warriors. It was during this time he worked with Kevin Durant and developed a close relationship with him.

Having already managed multiple superstars during his tenure with the Warriors, Steve Nash is expected to do a good job with Durant, Kyrie, and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets.

