BREAKING NEWS: Steve Nash appointed as the new Head Coach for the Brooklyn Nets

NBA legend and hall-of-famer Steve Nash has been appointed as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. The Brooklyn Nets franchise took a big decision earlier this year when they decided to sack the then head coach Kenny Atkinson. His interim replacement at the time, Jack Vaughn, is going to remain a part of the coaching staff as the head assistant coach.

In a move that took the basketball world by surprise, the Brooklyn Nets decided to rope in Steve Nash on a four-year contract. Many NBA fans and journalists alike were taken aback by this abrupt reveal, as it wasn't clear if Steve Nash was available for a coaching job to begin with.

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets, too, made this deal happen with considerable stealth, as there was no prior chatter revolving around the possibility of appointing of Steve Nash. This news comes just 10 days after the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, losing 0-4 to the Toronto Raptors in Round 1.

OFFICIAL: The Brooklyn Nets have named Steve Nash as the 23rd head coach in the franchise’s NBA history. pic.twitter.com/SG8OoN3a8g — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2020

Steve Nash becomes Brooklyn Nets' 7th head coach since the relocation of the franchise from New Jersey to New York. The Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks, unlike many others, was aware of Steve Nash's desire to coach and was willing to give him a shot.

Steve Nash on becoming Nets’ head coach: “Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn.” More from Nash, Sean Marks, Joe & Clara Wu Tsai here: pic.twitter.com/UnjCXyztVm — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 3, 2020

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: In a shock move, Anthony Davis might leave the LA Lakers in the off-season

Advertisement

Is Steve Nash the right pick for the Brooklyn Nets job?

Nash played in the NBA for 18 seasons

The Brooklyn Nets have certainly taken a chance by giving Steve Nash the opportunity to coach the team starting next season. This, of course, is Nash's first job as a head coach in the NBA, and he will be tasked with drawing up plays for the Brooklyn Nets' star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

A point-guard by trade in his playing days, Steve Nash won two regular-season MVP titles. He was also named an all-star eight times in his career. He had a knack of making his teammates better by his all-round playing style, and the Brooklyn Nets will hope that he has the same influence on the players from the sidelines.

Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash has signed a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2020

The guards in particular in the Brooklyn Nets roster, including Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie can benefit particularly from the acquisition of a legendary figure like Steve Nash.

The Brooklyn Nets tip-off next season with Steve Nash at the helm and a fit Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, hoping to win their first ever NBA title.

Read More: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks planning to sign Toronto Raptors star in the off-season