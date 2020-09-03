NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks planning to sign Toronto Raptors star in the off-season

Following the draft lottery, NBA trade rumors have started circulating in the media. Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet will be one of the players who will be chased by multiple teams in the free agency. Eastern conference big market team New York Knicks are expected to be active in the NBA off-season.

According to NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks will make a move to sign Fred VanVleet this off-season. The Knicks were targeting Donovan Mitchell earlier but with reports of him signing a rookie max extension with the Utah Jazz the New York-based franchise will shift their attention to VanVleet.

The New York Knicks lack a floor general who can pick out players in the half-court. Fred VanVleet is a versatile player, who can play both the point and the shooting guards role well. He is a good three-point shooter as he shot almost 40 percent from behind the arc this season.

Point Guard Fred VanVleet has been in instrumental in the Toronto Raptor's success. The diminutive guard, known for his tough defence and three-point shooting, is set to be a free agent next season.

VanVleet is currently facing a 2-0 deficit against eastern conference rivals Boston Celtics in the second round of NBA playoffs. He was terrific in the first round, averaging 21 points, 7.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game against the Brooklyn Nets.

VanVleet, 26, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, went undrafted in 2016 but developed into an important piece of Toronto’s championship run last year. If the trade rumors are true, the Raptors will be losing a key player of their title-winning team.

It is expected that Fred VanVleet will be involved in an NBA trade because it will be difficult for the Toronto Raptors to match his salary expectations next season. It has been reported that Fred VanVleet will be expecting a contract of 80 million USD spread across four years.

The New York Knicks have also shown interest in Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday. The Knicks will have a good chance of signing Holiday if they are able to offer a good contract and a starting role.

