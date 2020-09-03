Not good news for Houston Rockets, as Scott Foster will ref Game 7 against OKC Thunder

Houston Rockets share a controversial past with the NBA referee Scott Foster. The Rockets are 0-7 in their last seven postseason games officiated by referee Scott Foster. But this doesn't end here- OKC Thunder veteran point guard Chris Paul is 0-9 in his last nine such games. The Rockets and the Thunder meet in a mouth-watering game seven match-ups tonight.

🏀 Game 7 l Playoffs

Setback for Houston Rockets as NBA announces Scott Foster will be the referee for game seven

The Houston Rockets have lost all their close games in the first-round series against OKC Thunder. They have only won in blowouts and when James Harden and the team have shot extremely well from the three-point range. Now, to make matters worse for the Rockets, veteran NBA referee will officiate game seven.

However, the Houston Rockets can draw positivity from the fact that their last win in the NBA playoffs with Scott Foster as a referee came against Chris Paul — in Game 6 of the 2015 West semifinals versus LA Clippers. Chris Paul played an important role in the game 6 win for the OKC Thunder as he drilled three 3's in the fourth quarter and did not turn the ball over a single time in the whole game.

Houston Rockets' star shooting guard has voiced his frustration over referee Scott Foster's officiating in the past. He quoted -

"Scott Foster man, I never really talk about officiating but just rude and arrogant.Last year in the post-season, in the Western Conference Finals, I think he officiated a couple of our games. It’s lingering. It has to be looked at. For sure, it’s personal. For sure. I don’t think he should be able to officiate our games anymore, honestly."

These comments about Scott Foster earned Harden a $25,000 fine from the NBA.

The winner of this contest will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the western conference semi-finals. The LA Lakers booked their place in the second round a few days back after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 4-1 after losing the first game of the series. The NBA fans will witness either a LeBron James match-up with either long time friend Chris Paul or former MVPs Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

