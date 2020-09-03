NBA Trade Rumors: In a shock move, Anthony Davis might leave the LA Lakers in the off-season

Anthony Davis is one of the best players in today's NBA. Skilful on both offensive and defensive end, he is a core member of the LA Lakers team. It won't be surprising if he is a part of the NBA trade rumors for the upcoming offseason.

We stand with our players and the players of the NBA in their demand for justice and the end of racial violence.https://t.co/DVsNZJVDSI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 27, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Anthony Davis might consider joining Chicago Bulls in the off-season

In the latest round of NBA rumors, ESPN analyst Jay Williams mentioned that there is a good possibility that Anthony Davis will be a part of the Chicago Bulls. Speaking to Heavy’s ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Heavy on Lakers Show, he quoted -

“Anthony Davis is coming up, people,” Williams said. “He’s coming up. If the Lakers don’t do it this year, hello, Chicago. That’s where he is from. We’ve got to start pitching to people who want to come back home and rep home.”

He added further-

“People laughed off LeBron going back to Cleveland, didn’t they?” he said. “We live in a new age. Look at what is happening. The Baltimore Ravens came out with a statement, like, what are you doing for your local community? It means something.”

Anthony Davis is a Chicago native and has expressed his desire to play for the Bulls in the past. Davis had a stellar season with LA Lakers as he finished second in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award.

Anthony Davis finished the regular season with averaging 26 points, 9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. If the NBA trade rumors turn out to be true, we could see Davis in a Bulls jersey soon.

Anthony Davis and LA Lakers will await the result of game seven between OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets. The Lakers will play the winner of this contest in the western conference semi-finals. The other semi-final will be played between Lakers' city rivals LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Frank Vogel said Rajon Rondo, who missed the last few games with back spasms, has been looking good in practice: “We’re hopeful to have him in uniform and in the rotation on Friday." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 2, 2020

On the other hand, the Chicago Bulls have struggled with roster development and poor coaching in the last few years. The Bulls have a new general manager, Arturas Karnisovas, and are on the hunt for a new coach to replace the recently fired Jim Boylen. The team boasts of young core which consists of stars like Zach LaVine, Lauri Markannen, Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr.

