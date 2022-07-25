5 most fascinating properties owned by LeBron James

LeBron James, when it's all said and done, will most likely go down as the greatest basketball player of all time. However, the 'King's' business ventures off court is what has set him apart from all the remaining stars who have stepped foot in the league.

The four-time NBA champion recently made history in the wake of becoming the first billionaire in NBA history, whilst being an active player. James’ portfolio has rewarded him with sizeable profits for hundreds of years to come. He has in turn reinvested that in the form of properties and cars, among other things.

With that being said, let's take a deep dive into some of the top properties owned by LeBron James.

LeBron James' vast accumulation of wealth

#1 Cleveland, Ohio

James' mansion in Cleveland, Ohio

In 2003, LeBron James paid $2.1 million for a Bath Township property just northwest of Akron. On it, he built a 30,000-square-foot mansion on the land in subsequent years, spending millions to make the house a home.

Presently, the property features six bedrooms, eight full and six half bathrooms, as well as a recording studio, a movie theater, an aquarium, a barbershop, a two-lane bowling alley, and a sports bar.

The primary suite even features a two-story walk-in closet. James still owns the compound, and it’s now reportedly worth around $9.2 million.

#2 Miami, Florida

LBJ's property during his Miami Heat days

James paid $9 million for a custom-built, three-story mansion in Coconut Grove, Florida, that November.

The bachelor pad was primed for entertaining and featured an eight-seat home theater, a wine cellar, a backyard pool area with a multicolored LED lighting system, and a private waterside balcony off the primary suite.

There was also a separate guest house situated atop a three-car garage and a dock that could accommodate two 60-foot boats. James listed the 12,178-square-foot mansion for $17 million in 2014 and it sold for $13.4 million the following year.

#3 Los Angeles, California

LeBron's first of three Los Angeles homes

LeBron James snapped up a 9,440-square-foot white brick and stone colonial mansion for $21 million that fall—his first of three L.A.-area abodes.

The Brentwood location features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with a double-height foyer, a wood-paneled office, a Calacatta marble kitchen, and a home gym.

Outdoors, there was an infinity-edge swimming pool that spanned nearly the width of the house, a handful of patios, and a basketball court next to a three-car garage. James listed the home for $20.5 million in early 2021 and ultimately sold it for a slight loss at $19.6 million that September.

#4 Los Angeles, California

LeBron James' 23 million pad

James added to his Brentwood holdings with the purchase of a $23.5 million spec mansion in late 2017.

The luxury pad boasts eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, with high-end amenities like a wine cellar, theater, cigar room with air-purifying technology, and even an onyx bar.

Appropriately, the athlete also has a top-of-the-line gym for staying in shape during the off-season. It is built with an indoor-outdoor flow, the gym is directly linked to a spa with a steam room, shower, sauna, and massage room.

Out the back, covered patios feature marble floors, and a rooftop terrace reachable via elevator access offers stunning views.

#5 Los Angeles, California

James' latest addition to his long line of opulent houses

James would go on to pick up a 13,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $36.8 million.

The celeb-pedigreed pad previously belonged to Hugh Hefner and Katherine Hepburn. However, James reportedly bought it from soap opera legend Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created The Bold, The Beautiful, The Young and the Restless.

The Mediterranean-style compound, originally built in 1930, boasts a screening room, a lighted tennis court, and a pool house with two bathrooms. Renovations over the years have also given it entire walls of glass sliders for optimal indoor-outdoor flow, as well as numerous skylights and indoor fountains.

Then, in December, James’s LeBron James Family Foundation purchased the nightclub and event space formerly known as Tangier in Akron, Ohio, with aims to create a community space and special event venue for families of James’s I Promise School and the greater community. Plans for the space include restaurants, meeting spaces, a performance venue, a center for financial advice, and even a LeBron James museum.

