5 most fascinating properties owned by Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is a compelling and intriguing figure to say the least. He has dipped his hands in an assorted number of activities over the years. The four-time NBA champion has made a name both on and off the court with remarkable success.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the rather rarer few ex-players who can hold his chest high and say he has ammassed wealth like only a few have. 'Diesel's investments, from the money he has earned throughout his prolonged NBA career, has paid him handsomely since.

More importantly, he doesn't seem to be slowing down. O'Neal has made some shrewd and acute investments in a wide array of fields. Shaq has a large, diversified portfolio of assets, which brings him revenue.

Let's take a look at some of his most fascinating properties.

Shaquille O'Neal's captivating synopsis of investments

F1 Grand Prix of USA

#1 Windermere, Florida

Shaq's property in Florida

O’Neal’s Florida home is a 31,000-square-foot lakefront mansion located in a private golf and country club community. He’s been looking to sell it since at least 2018. Last November, O’Neal cut the listing price from $19.5 million to $16.5 million.

The NBA star-turned-broadcaster paid just under $4 million for the home in 1993 after he was drafted by the Orlando Magic. It includes 12 bedrooms, plus amenities like a cigar bar with a walk-in humidor, a theater, a huge aquarium and a full-size indoor basketball court.

Outside, the 4-acre property includes 700 feet of water frontage. By the water is a private pier with two covered boat slips, a 95-foot-long, 15-foot-deep swimming pool with a waterfall, a cabana and an outdoor kitchen. It’s surrounded by a 10-foot privacy wall.

#2 Los Angeles, California

Shaquille O'Neal's magnificent property in Florida

O'Neal's house is a 5,217-square-foot mansion in a gated community north of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported that he just sold the home for $1.85 million – less than the $2.5 million he’d been asking. However, it was still more than the $1.815 million he paid for it in 2018.

The home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath. The owner’s suite features a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and rain shower.

The property also boasts amenities like a wine closet and a wet bar. Outside, there’s a fire pit, Jacuzzi and heated pool.

#3 Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal's estate in Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal owns a suburban Dallas home where the property is but one-sixth the size of the massive Florida mansion he sold last year. The vast property is about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

Sitting cheek-to-jowl in similarly sized homes on a quarter-acre plot, the house spans 5,300 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a pair of powder rooms.

Four fluted stone columns flank the front door, and two more flamboyant Corinthian columns stand between the foyer and the formal dining room. The library/office is handsomely wrapped in polished wood paneling.

Lustrous beige marble floors run throughout the sprawling great room, which features a contemporary linear fireplace and walls of windows that overlook the backyard.

Upstairs are four more bedrooms, each with a private bath, along with a small home theater that boasts leather movie recliners arranged in tiers.

Other highlights include a gated motor court, a three-car garage and two attic spaces for storage. Out the back, an awning-shaded patio overlooks a lagoon-style swimming pool with a stone fountain, beach entry and spill-over spa.

#4 Papa John's Pizza

Shaquille O'Neal endorsing the Papa John's pizzeria

Shaquille O'Neal has an ownership stake in nine Atlanta-area Papa John's Pizza Restaurants. He is a member of the company's board of directors and has a new endorsement deal with the brand.

The new three-year agreement with Papa John’s replaces O’Neal’s previous endorsement deal, which ran from March 2019 to March 2022.

Under the new terms, O’Neal will get $5.625 million in cash payments over the next three years. That’s an increase from the $4.125 million Papa John’s paid as part of the first agreement.

#5 Diverse Investments

One of Shaquille O'Neal's many investments

He is the joint owner of 155 Five Guys Burgers restaurants, 17 Auntie Annie's Pretzels restaurants, 150 car washes, 40 24-hour fitness centers, a shopping center, a movie theater, and several Las Vegas nightclubs.

Shaquille O'Neal also owns Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Forever 21 and JCPenney.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far