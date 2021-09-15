5 fastest players in NBA 2K22

The NBA 2K22 video game was released recently, sending the fans of the franchise into a frenzy. The game has received favorable reviews and is expected to do well in the gaming market.

Top-rated players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the popular picks for fans when they play NBA 2K22, but several players are also selected purely due to their pace. Speed is a major factor in the game, and in this article, we take a look at the top five fastest players in NBA 2K22.

Listing the five fastest players in NBA 2K22

Fast point guards like Russell Westbrook and De'Aaron Fox made the top-five list, and even LeBron James made the top-20 in the game this year. On that note, let's take a look at the top-five.

#5 Keon Johnson, LA Clippers

Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 90.5

2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Keon Johnson will make his NBA debut for the LA Clippers in the upcoming season. He was drafted by the New York Knicks with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and was immediately traded to the Western Conference heavyweights.

Solo DF @YT_Solo After playing NBA 2K22 (current-gen) for 6 days,



- Too many whites go in

- Nerf sniper badge

- Nerf plucks / buff unpluckable

- Paint Defense needs to be buffed

- Limitless Spot-up seems to not work

- Slight nerf to blinders

- Jumpshot celebrations rarely appear



Reply MORE! After playing NBA 2K22 (current-gen) for 6 days,



- Too many whites go in

- Nerf sniper badge

- Nerf plucks / buff unpluckable

- Paint Defense needs to be buffed

- Limitless Spot-up seems to not work

- Slight nerf to blinders

- Jumpshot celebrations rarely appear



Reply MORE!

Johnson has been given an incredible pace rating and it is astonishing he has made the top-five already, without having played a single game in the league. Keon Johnson is a shooting guard by trade, and his electrifying pace will certainly make life hard for a lot of NBA 2K22 players.

#4 Devon Dotson, Chicago Bulls

Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 91

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

Devon Dotson went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, but the Chicago Bulls swooped by signing him to a two-way contract. He plied his trade for their G League affiliate Windy City Bulls first but was then instated in the squad by the Chicago Bulls last season.

IGN @IGN



Our review, from @rickyfretch: NBA 2K22 has the best offensive flow in years, matched by improvements to defense. Still, technical problems persist and microtransactions are hard to ignore in some modes.Our review, from @rickyfretch: bit.ly/3kasM16 NBA 2K22 has the best offensive flow in years, matched by improvements to defense. Still, technical problems persist and microtransactions are hard to ignore in some modes.



Our review, from @rickyfretch: bit.ly/3kasM16 https://t.co/cegyEUswpj

Dotson's pace is evenly spread out, which makes him an enticing prospect to have in the game. Standing at 6'2", Dotson plays the point guard position, and it is safe to say that he will be one of the most popular players gamers play with on NBA 2K22.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee