Five former Houston Rockets players who are currently dominating in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Houston Rockets had a tragic 2020-21 NBA season. They finished plumb last in the NBA Western Conference with a 17-55 record and lost multiple key players to injury in crucial parts of the season. The Rockets finished the season with a 2-13 record but will not be overtly concerned. They lost Eric Gordon and John Wall for crucial parts of the campaign. Christian Wood, their leading scorer and the leader in the rebounds category, struggled through the second half of the season with an ankle injury.

Regardless, a number of former Houston Rockets players are currently part of the NBA playoffs, trying to get their new teams to successful ends to the season.

Five former Houston Rockets players currently dominating in the 2021 NBA playoffs

While the Houston Rockets failed to make the NBA playoffs for the first time in 8 seasons, a bunch of former players who donned the Rockets’ colors are currently part of other playoff teams.

Clint Capela and James Harden are former Houston Rockets' teammates.

This obviously includes the likes of James Harden and Russell Westbrook, although the latter is close to getting knocked out against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Without further ado, we look at five former Houston Rockets players currently playing a role in the NBA playoffs.

#5 Robert Covington – Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers’ power forward played for the Houston Rockets until November 2020, and has had two stints with the Rockets. Robert Covington joined the Houston Rockets in the 2009 Summer League and ended up playing in the NBA Development League for much of the season before being waived.

Robert Covington and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Regardless, Covington has shooting and defensive abilities. Covington was part of the 2018 All-NBA defensive team and is playing an important role in the Trail Blazer’s first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. With the series tied 2-2, Robert Covington might as well end up helping his team to a deeper run in the playoffs.

#4 Clint Capela – Atlanta Hawks

Another former Rockets player who has proved to be a shrewd piece of business for his new team, the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have relied on Clint Capela’s defensive presence and look set to qualify for the Western Conference semifinals. They have ridden on Trae Young and Zach Collins’ offensive plays, but Capela has proven to be an important piece of the puzzle as well.

Watch some of Clint Capela's 2018/19 season highlights 🚀#TeamDay

He averaged a double-double with 15.2 points and 14.3 rebounds and also produced two blocks per game. Capela has increased his shooting volume this season and has an overall efficiency of almost 60%. Needless to say, Clint Capela is another player who has found playoff success after leaving the Houston Rockets. The Hawks are currently leading their series against the New York Knicks 3-1, and are almost certain to make it to the conference semis as well.

#3 Russell Westbrook – Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards arguably had a worse first half of the season than the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, they are now on the verge of getting knocked out of the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Washington Wizards had a remarkable second half of the season though, and fought their way through the play-in tournament as well.

🚀 20 PTS in 31-straight 🚀



Watch @russwest44's scoring highlights before his @HoustonRockets host the Clippers tonight at 8pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/4mBhgXc5t6 — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020

Russell Westbrook has had a memorable season. He broke the record for the most triple-doubles in NBA history and played a huge role in helping his team make the playoffs in the first place. Of course, first seed Philadelphia 76ers have managed to outclass the Washington Wizards through the series. Regardless, Westbrook is another former Rockets player who is part of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

#2 Chris Paul – Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul's impact on the Phoenix Suns has been nothing short of highly impressive. Paul has proven his high basketball IQ and is playing through an injury to help his team compete against the NBA defending champions in the first round of the playoffs.

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

Of course, the job is not over yet, with the series tied 2-2. Paul averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists and produced his best performance of the series in game 4. While the Phoenix Suns might struggle to make it past the LA Lakers, Paul had a hugely successful season. He is having one of his best seasons when it comes to shooting efficiently.

#1 James Harden – Brooklyn Nets

One former Houston Rockets player with the most favorable chance of winning the championship this season is James Harden. He is part of a strong offensive lineup that includes the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, along with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

The Nets are 3-1 up against the inconsistent Boston Celtics in the first round. The Beard saw a frustrating end to his Houston Rockets career but has a clear shot at turning things around in his first season with the Nets. Of course, the likes of Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks will instead be hoping to knock them out before the championship finals arrive.