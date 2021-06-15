5 free agents the Boston Celtics should target in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Boston Celtics and new president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, have a huge summer ahead of them. Their task is to put the franchise back into contention in the Eastern Conference. They struggled their way to the seventh seed this year and crashed out in the first-round of the playoffs to a stacked Brooklyn Nets.

Not only does Stevens have to find a new head coach to replace him, he also has to rebuild a roster worthy of competing. They will need a strong set of players alongside young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. What's more, he has to do this while under tight tax restrictions the C's currently have, with little spending power entering the free agency market.

In this article, we will examine five free agents the Boston Celtics should look into in the postseason.

5 free agency moves the Boston Celtics could make before the 2021-22 NBA season

Struggling through injuries and the league's health and safety protocols, the Boston Celtics' form over the regular season was incoherent. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continued to showcase their All-Star capabilities, the rest of the team struggled for consistency and the front office failed to address the team's issues at center.

That being said, they did manage to make it into the postseason though were not expected to advance past the Nets and resultantly did not. To return next year with a competitive roster, the Boston Celtics need to make several adjustments, five of which they could pick up in the free agency market.

#1 Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier was excellent in the Boston Celtics playoff first-round series

The first target, and one widely tipped for the Boston Celtics to pursue, is one of their own, Evan Fournier. Since moving to Boston from the Orlando Magic, Fournier's productivity did take a dip, though his time was hampered by the league's health and safety protocols.

Nevertheless, he was one of the C's standout performers in their series with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 15 points a night and shooting at 43% from downtown. He is the ideal complement to Boston's offensive talent, Tatum and Brown. He could become a Sixth Man of the Year candidate were they to utilize him as the leader of their second unit.

Fournier's signature won't come cheap though for the Boston Celtics and they will likely face opposition from other teams for him. The Frenchman could fetch a contract in the range of $12m to $16m. The franchise would inevitably have to offload Kemba Walker to make the financial situation work.

#2 Josh Hart

New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart

Another player hitting the free agency market is New Orleans Pelicans back-up forward Josh Hart. The wing is a key area the Boston Celtics need to improve on in the offseason. They need to do this on priority if they are to have any hope of competing with the East's top-3 sides next year. Hart could be a great addition to the side to help them achieve their goals.

The 26-year-old has already played for three teams in his four years since entering the league but is a dogged competitor and serial rebounder. Despite being only 6"5', he was still able to bring down eight rebounds per game this season and score 9.2 points in 28 minutes of playing time.

There is no argument saying the Boston Celtics didn't struggle in the paint or on the boards this season because they did. Hart will be a valuable wing player who can shoot the ball and help grab rebounds without requiring a massive contract.

#3 Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham had another efficient season for the Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics could keep a close eye on Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte' Graham should they part company with Kemba Walker. Graham will be a restricted free agent in the summer and could be made available with the Hornets' glut of backcourt options.

LaMelo Ball has made himself a starter while Terry Rozier had an outstanding end to the season and is tied to the franchise with one year left on his contract. That leaves Charlotte with a decision between keeping Graham and Malik Monk.

Bringing in the 26-year-old would be a good addition for the Boston Celtics as an efficient off-the-dribble scorer and facilitator. While he is not the most dynamic point guard in the NBA, he could come at a far cheaper price tag than other options in the free agency market such as Lonzo Ball and Dennis Schroder.

#4 Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

Offering free agency headliner Kyle Lowry a one- or two-year deal could be hugely beneficial to the Boston Celtics if Kemba Walker were to leave. In 2023, there is a stacked free agency class in which the C's will no doubt want to be involved in creating a big three with Tatum and Brown.

Lowry could be the perfect player with which to fill in at point guard during the two-season period until then. He offers immense quality on both ends of the floor and championship experience. Lowry will be joining a team with playoff ambitions, which is what he desires out of a move away from Toronto.

#5 John Collins

John Collins has been effective in the Atlanta Hawks playoff run so far

John Collins falls into the unlikely category, though will most certainly be a target for franchises across the NBA in the free agency market. He is unlikely to sign with the C's due to the fact that the Atlanta Hawks have had a successful season and would seem foolish to let him go.

Collins is one of the most exciting, young big men in the league and has a huge future ahead of him at only 23 years of age. He has formed a strong partnership with Trae Young and can play as a stretch four or as a small-ball center. It was rumored that Collins could have been on his way to the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline. Stories have emerged of behind-the-scenes issues with the Hawks, though the deal never went through.

Now that the Boston Celtics are in a tough financial position, they may be unable to offer the forward his desired contract. They would have to offload one of their higher salaries in a sign-and-trade deal to lure him away.

