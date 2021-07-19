5 Free agents Cleveland Cavaliers must target in the 2021 NBA offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers have another offseason to try and build a team that can at least qualify for the NBA playoffs. Their struggles have continued since the departure of LeBron James in the 2017-18 season as they finished 13th in the Eastern Conference this year.

With the potential loss of Collin Sexton and Kevin Love this offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a lot of restructuring to do. Both are considered the two most important players on their roster, meaning the Cavs have to find worthy replacements.

The restructuring process will not be easy, as the Cleveland outfit do not have much leeway in terms of funds available for spending. To that effect, fans should not expect a flashy or high-profile move.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a young core that they can build around, with Sexton as their headliner. However, there are rumors that a trade involving Sexton is a very real possibility this offseason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the number three pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Considering how deep and talented this class of players is, they have a good chance of selecting a talented youngster.

To further bolster their roster, here are five free agents the Cleveland Cavaliers should target in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 Jarrett Allen

Theo Maledon #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder passes while being guarded by Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Re-signing Jarrett Allen might be the most important move the Cleveland Cavaliers need to make this offseason. He was part of a blockbuster deal that saw James Harden go to the Brooklyn Nets while he was added to the Cavs' roster.

Allen will be a restricted free agent this summer, which will make things easier for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They can agree a deal with the big man before the offers start rolling in.

Speculation surrounding Allen suggests he will want a deal of at least $100 million. Although on the high side, the Cleveland Cavaliers can match it, with Sexton and Love reportedly on their way out.

The Cavs will in turn have a solid center in Allen who can produce on both ends of the court. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks last season.

#2 TJ McConnell

T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers lack depth in their backcourt, which is why TJ McConnell could potentially be a great signing. He will take over on the backcourt when Darius Garland needs to take a breather.

McConnell will bring plenty of experience and ample ball distribution capabilities to the Cleveland team. Although he has a pass-first mentality, he is not scared to knock down high-percentage shots. Defensively, he is good enough to help the Cavs improve their defensive rating.

Adding McConnell to the roster would also be cost-effective given the Cleveland Cavaliers' cap situation. He earned $3.5 million with the Indiana Pacers, which means he could be gotten for less than $7 million.

