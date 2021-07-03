5 free agents the LA Clippers should target in the 2021 NBA offseason

While the LA Clippers players have taken some much-deserved time off having entered the NBA offseason, the organization will be searching for ways to improve the roster for the next campaign. Ty Lue's side came within two wins of reaching their first ever Finals appearance, however without Kawhi Leonard they lacked the killer instinct to get past the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers had been hoping to make changes during the regular season and were involved in rumors to bring in the likes of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry. However, as it was, they opted to bring in Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins. Although the latter helped in the playoffs, particularly against the Suns, Rondo was unable to make much of an impact.

The point guard position is a particular area the LA Clippers will try to address in the offseason. In this article, we will look at five players who will be free agents in the summer and whom the franchise should pursue.

Five free agents the LA Clippers could look to bring in over the offseason

Despite ending the campaign as one of the best teams in the NBA, there is always room for improvement for any side. That may not be as straightforward as hoped for LA Clippers fans, though this offseason the franchise is extremely limited by its cap space.

The players we have outlined in this article are therefore those attainable via the LA Clippers' mid-level exception or via a sign-and-trade deal.

#5 Derrick Rose

New York Knicks veteran guard Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose may have priced himself out of the LA Clippers' cap space limit after his playoff performances, therefore we have added his name tentatively to this list. However, championship contenders, especially big market ones, have a way of wooing top talent to their organization without having to spend as much as others would.

Rose was invaluable to the New York Knicks in the short space of time he spent with the franchise. The veteran guard helped Tom Thibodeau's side into the playoffs, where he averaged 19.4 points and five assists in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Having a player such as Rose with his shot-making ability and creativity, as well as his experience, would be worth every penny of the LA Clippers' mid-level exception if they could persuade him to come west.

#4 Cameron Payne

Phoenix Suns backup guard Cameron Payne

The Phoenix Suns are in a similar position to the LA Clippers after knocking them out of the NBA playoffs this week. They have a number of free agents and have a huge decision to make on their All-Star leader Chris Paul.

Phoenix will be able to pay Paul more than other teams should he choose not to take up his player option in the summer. Priority to keep backup point guard Cameron Payne would hence fall for the Suns as he could definitely demand more than the $1m he received this year.

Payne has been a terrific option for the Phoenix Suns off the bench all year and fits in well with the LA Clippers' current crop of threats from deep. He shot at 44% from downtown during the regular season and 48% from the field. In the playoffs, he has increased his offensive output, chipping in with over ten points a game and 3.8 assists and has sometimes had to start in place of the injured Paul.

