5 Free agents Phoenix Suns must target in the 2021 NBA off-season

Coming off winning the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns should be looking to improve and try to go all the way in the 2021-22 NBA season. It will not be a smooth path though, as the team is facing Chris Paul's possible departure via free agency, but general manager James Jones may have some ideas on how to maintain competitiveness in the Phoenix Suns' locker room.

Falling in the NBA Finals will always be a difficult situation to handle for an NBA team, but there are always positives that must be taken from such a loss and use it to improve.

Five signings the Phoenix Suns should make in the 2021 NBA off-season

In the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns suffered from the size of the Milwaukee Bucks, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was virtually unstoppable and the Bucks also out-rebounded Phoenix 46.3 to 39 (per game).

That could be a focal point for the team in the NBA off-season, while keeping Paul should also be at the top of the list.

In this article, we will give you five free agents the Phoenix Suns should follow closely in the 2021 NBA off-season.

#5 Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez #15 with the Washington Wizards last year.

Robin Lopez is an unrestricted free agent and the veteran big man could be helpful for the Phoenix Suns. Especially after Dario Saric's knee injury and the time he'll be out, the Phoenix Suns need to find a big man to step up when Deandre Ayton is resting.

Lopez would meet that criteria handsomely, at 7-feet. He is coming off one year with the Washington Wizards and has put up nine points and four rebounds per game in 71 appearances (nine starts).

Lopez's career started with the Phoenix Suns after the franchise selected him with the 15th pick of the 2008 NBA Draft. He played 242 games in four seasons with Phoenix before being traded to the then New Orleans Hornets in 2012.

The Phoenix Suns would benefit from Lopez's size, while Lopez could go to a city he already knows and would play for a contender.

#4 Jeff Green

Jeff Green #8 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates.

Jeff Green does not meet the criteria of the size needed for the Phoenix Suns' roster, but he would certainly be a fantastic addition for any contending team.

Green is coming off a solid season with the Brooklyn Nets, including the postseason. His experience and ability would be great for the Phoenix Suns, who have a young core outside of Chris Paul.

He has played for the veteran's minimum salary recently, so that could help the Phoenix Suns. However, his great, efficient 2020-21 NBA season could help him get some more money.

Green averaged 11 points per game last year with 49/41/77 shooting splits in 68 regular-season games (38 starts). In the NBA Playoffs, Green averaged only 8.3 points per game, but was highly efficient in six games (48/55/87 shooting splits).

