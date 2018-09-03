2018-19 NBA Preview: 5 free agents who could still make a difference

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.15K // 03 Sep 2018, 19:03 IST

If we're talking about prime-time television material, there isn't any free agent on the market right now who can make it to the level of scrutiny in the 2018 summer of free agency that LeBron James, Paul George or DeMarcus Cousins commanded at the start of the window. And yet, a lot of teams in the league could improve by a fair bit by adding some of the experience campaigners who haven't yet signed a free agency deal this summer.

With teams capped out, however, none of the players on this list are slated to sign deals much bigger than whichever veteran's minimum contract they are eligible for. These players are known NBA journeymen and have the skillset to bolster nearly every team's play wherever they sign, and conceivably end up worth at least one win in the regular season if not more.

The following are the 5 best free agents left on the market now, available to sign with teams before the start of training camp:

#5 Corey Brewer

Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Five

An underwhelming start to the 2017-18 season with the Lakers saw Corey Brewer move from among their first players off the bench to the deep end of their rotation in the first half of last season. After January, when this move happened, Brewer sought a buyout with the front office, before his former college coach and current OKC head coach Billy Donovan sought him out and signed him to a new contract at the start of March.

Brewer showcased his ability to fit seamlessly into a low-usage role as a 3-and-D player given his still-elite straight line speed, energy levels and ability to fly out in transition. A return to the Thunder would've been nice, but Sam Presti has already filled all 15 of his roster spots - although the waiving of Kyle Singler's contract has opened up another spot.

There are other fast teams like the Nuggets, Pelicans, Lakers (if they play like last season) and the Wizards, among others, who could benefit by adding his veteran presence to the locker room, although he wouldn't be commanding much more than a veteran's minimum contract given his lack of consistent production through his NBA career.

