5 funniest active NBA players across the league right now

The NBA has always been ahead in terms of its players being outspoken, standing up for social justice issues, making fashion statements and becoming pop culture icons due to their status and achievements.

There is a completely different side to NBA players, not known to many, some of whom are absolute goofballs off the court in stark contrast to their serious and sometimes battle-fierce demeanor on the court.

From Shaquille O'Neal's on-screen comic relief with his Shaqtin a fool or Giannis Antetokounmpo's legendary pranks, we have seen our fair share of NBA personalities who have left us in splits.

However, there are a couple of NBA stars who are naturally funny and can turn the most serious moments like a press conference into a laugh riot. Without further ado, here are the five funniest NBA players who are a source of constant entertainment.

Five funniest active players across the NBA right now

#5 Boban Marjanovic

Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic is a 7'4" center who looks imposing and outright scary when he plays on the court. He is a softy at heart and an extremely humorous person off the court though.

Whether it is his constant yet playful bullying of teammate Luka Doncic or his hilarious videos with former teammate and best friend Tobias Harris, Boban is a laugh riot who can light up the dullest rooms with his natural sense of humor and charm.

His videos with Tobias Harris stand out due to the close relationship the pair share to an extent they were given the nicknames Tobi and Bobi. Tobias hilariously tweeted that he would have to find a new best friend due to his jealousy of Boban and Luka's new found friendship.

Boban's natural charisma allows him to shed his inhibitions and be himself in front of the camera, leading to hilarious interviews and impromptu acapella sessions. The Serbian is truly one of one both on and off the court.

#4 Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez #15 contesting Luka's shot

Robin Lopez is known for being one of the fiercest competitors in the league and is a no nonsense type of player who will not back down from any challenge irrespective of who the opposing player or team is.

He is the polar opposite off the court as he is a fun-loving individual who likes a laugh every once in a while. However, Lopez's on-court antics have turned up on Shaqtin a fool more than once.

His pre-game rituals are something that will stick in the minds of fans for a very long time. A huge wrestling fan, Lopez usually starts the game out by picking a fight with the opposing mascot, pummeling him in a hilarious manner prior to the start of the game. He took his pre-game ritual one step further with the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis and him pulled their teammates in to recreate WWE matches.

Vince McMahon would be wise to sign him post his basketball career before someone else snaps him up.

