5 future Hall-of-Famers who have played for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are arguably the most successful franchise in NBA history. They have had some of the finest players in the sport - some of them becoming Hall of Fame members - turn out for them over the years. These players have contributed immensely to the LA Lakers' illustrious history and rich pedigree in the NBA.

The LA Lakers, who won their record-equaling 17th NBA championship last season, already have a few Hall of Fame-worthy players in their current roster. On that note, let's have a look at five current or former LA Lakers players who could be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future.

NBA - Five LA Lakers players who could get inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future

In the Hall of Fame history, 27 players in the exclusive club have played for the LA Lakers, which is the second-most of any team in NBA history.

In this article, we will take a look into five LA Lakers players who could walk into the Hall of Fame in the near future. Without further ado, let us get started.

#5 Rajon Rondo

2020 NBA Finals

Despite having an inconsistent few years after leaving the Boston Celtics, Rajon Rondo, who is a role player today, has continued to play with tremendous efficiency and is an absolutely fabulous player in offense.

Advertisement

During the LA Lakers' 2020 championship run, Rondo was easily their third-best player, especially in the NBA Playoffs, where he averaged nine points, seven assists and four rebounds per game, while having 45/40/68 shooting splits.

Rondo is a 14-year NBA veteran and may not be back with the LA Lakers next season, as he could be signed up by any team during the upcoming NBA Free Agency.

Nevertheless, his Hall-of-Fame case is pretty strong, as he has two NBA titles (one each with the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers), four All-Star selections, one All-NBA selection, three assists championships, and four All-Defensive appearances.

Moreover, Rondo was the best player in the NBA Playoffs for the 2010 and 2012 Boston Celtics, as the franchise's Big-Three members - Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen - were all ageing.

Rondo has 7,215 assists and 32 triple-doubles in his career, which is good enough for Top-15 in both categories in NBA history.

Advertisement

#4 Pau Gasol

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers, Game 1

Pau Gasol won two NBA championships during his stint with the LA Lakers. He has also played a stellar role for his national team Spain, with whom he has won the FIBA World Cup and many other accolades in international basketball.

During his NBA career (which has officially not ended) spanning 1226 games, Gasol has garnered six All-Star appearances and four All-NBA selections; he averages 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists per game.

Gasol played for five teams in the NBA, but his biggest impact came while he was at the LA Lakers. The Spaniard won two championships (2009 and 2010) with the LA Lakers, doing so alongside the legendary Kobe Bryant (who is part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class), while being the second-best player in the team.