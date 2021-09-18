5 games where Luka Doncic put up his highest assist numbers in the NBA

Luka Doncic is perfectly placed to be the next face of the NBA, and who can dispute that? The young guard is in a league of his own, as he has shown bursts of brilliance at a young age.

Early dominance in the NBA is often a rite of passage for a successful career. Although few players have failed to reach their expected heights, often due to injuries, others have etched their names in the history books with consistent awe-inspiring performances.

Scoring is important as it guarantees teams victories, but it takes a special athlete to score and create for his teammates at high rates. Luka Doncic is one such player, as he can create open looks for his teammates while simultaneously carrying the scoring load.

It is amazing to see the young player already putting together record-breaking performances. Over time, Luka Doncic is certain to evolve into one of the most lethal ball players in the NBA.

Even as the start of the 2021-22 NBA season is still a month away, Luka Doncic has opened as the favorite to win the 2022 MVP award. Pundits also have him as one of the players who could win a scoring title and NBA championship in the same year.

As we anticipate greatness from Luka Doncic, here's a look at five games where he put up his highest assist numbers in the NBA.

#5 Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - 16 assists

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks is double teamed by Kawhi Leonard (#2) of the LA Clippers and Marcus Morris Sr. (#8)

On March 15, 2021, the Dallas Mavericks lost against a superior LA Clippers team at home. Although Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, that was not enough to rally the Mavericks to victory.

Doncic was passive for most of the game, as he was nursing a back injury. While he was not able to be as explosive as he'd have liked, he successfully involved other players.

The Slovenian ended the game with 25 points, 16 assists and ten rebounds. Despite his fitness concerns, Doncic was the best player on the court. He sought revenge in a rematch two days later, dropping 42 points to lead the Mavericks to victory.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Luka Doncic put up a monster game in the Mavs' win over the Clippers🔥



42 points

6 rebounds

9 assists

3 steals

2 blocks



16-of-28 FG

6-of-11 3PT

4-of-5 FT Luka Doncic put up a monster game in the Mavs' win over the Clippers🔥



42 points

6 rebounds

9 assists

3 steals

2 blocks



16-of-28 FG

6-of-11 3PT

4-of-5 FT https://t.co/kNs1Uhm4sY

#4 Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings - 17 assists

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to a road win against the Sacramento Kings in January 2019. On the night, he registered 25 points, 15 rebounds and 17 assists.

NBA.com/Stats @nbastats

- Youngest player in

- Youngest player in NBA History to record a triple-double with 17+ AST



Luka Doncic x - First 25-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game in @dallasmavs franchise history- Youngest player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double with 15+ REB & 15+ AST- Youngest player in NBA History to record a triple-double with 17+ ASTLuka Doncic x #SAPStatLineOfTheNight - First 25-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game in @dallasmavs franchise history

- Youngest player in @NBAHistory to record a triple-double with 15+ REB & 15+ AST

- Youngest player in NBA History to record a triple-double with 17+ AST



Luka Doncic x #SAPStatLineOfTheNight https://t.co/JUDnlXEILP

Doncic's impressive distribution played a huge role in all his team's starters ending the game with double-digit scoring. His 12th triple-double of the 2019-20 season was enough to give the Mavericks their 26th win.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav